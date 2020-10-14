What to expect from Chinese Tech Giants Alibaba and Tencent

Alibaba and Tencent will report quarterly results in November, while Reuters reported today that Alibaba's Ant Group could be blacklisted by the Trump administration...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 14, 2020 11:42 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

What to expect from Chinese Tech Giants Alibaba and Tencent?

Alibaba Group (9988.hk): Consolidate Before Next Rally


Alibaba Group (9988.hk) is expected to report 2Q results in November (exact date not confirmed yet), with an adjusted EPS median forecast of 1.78 yuan, according to Bloomberg. 

Even though Alibaba's share price has been surging since late September, investors would have to be cautious that Reuters reported today that U.S. State Department proposed to the Trump administration to put Alibaba's Ant Group to a trade blacklist.

From a technical point of view, Alibaba Group remains trading within a bullish channel drawn from May as shown on the daily chart. However, it might have formed a bearish shooting star candlestick on Wednesday, while there are signs of a bearish RSI divergence, suggesting there might be a pull-back in the shorter-term. The level at $271 might be considered as the nearest support, and if this level holds, prices are still likely to test the 1st and 2nd resistance at $305 and $320 respectively.


Source: Gain Capital, TradingView




Tencent (700.hk): Early Signs of an Upside Breakout
Tencent (700.hk) will report 3Q results on November 12 and Bloomberg's survey showed an adjusted EPS median forecast of 3.37 yuan, 32% higher than the prior-year quarter.

On a daily chart, Tencent appears to have gathered more upside momentum as it just broken above a 3-month bullish consolidation range, following a rally in the second quarter. The level at $528 might be considered as the nearest support, while the 1st and 2nd resistance are expected to be located at $584 and $630 respectively.


Source: Gain Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities Tech Stocks Stocks China Earnings

Latest market news

View more
China A50, SGX iron ore: Plenum pump reverses as bond yields signal growing economic alarm
Today 05:22 AM
AUD/USD, NZD/USD: Binary bets on risk appetite ahead of key market events
Today 12:15 AM
USD/JPY chillax mode not likely to last with FOMC, BOJ on tap
Yesterday 11:26 PM
FOMC Meeting Preview: The Fed Won’t Cut…but it Should
Yesterday 07:00 PM
Gold outlook: XAU/USD remains on a bullish trajectory
Yesterday 02:00 PM
EUR/USD forecast: FOMC, NFP and Eurozone CPI on tap this week
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Weekly equities forecast: Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 27, 2024 01:00 PM
    Vote being posted in ballot box
    Weekly equities forecast: French banks, UK housebuilders, bricks and mortar retailers
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    July 1, 2024 11:12 AM
      Downward trend
      Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
        united_kingdom_04
        GBP/JPY eying bullish break to fresh multi-decade highs
        By:
        David Scutt
        June 3, 2024 05:56 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.