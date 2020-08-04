With the demand for oil expected to remain weak and long term price forecast of oil remaining depressed pressure is expected to remain on oil majores. BP committed to its drive towards net zero. Ahead of the strategy presentation next month CEO Bernard Looney said the firm aims to increase its annual low carbon investment 10 fold to around $5 billion per year. BP will also cut emissions and invest heavily in renewables.

Chart thoughts

BP had been trading around -50% YTD after the covid rebound stalled early on. Today’s 7% jump in BP’s share price has push it above its descending trendline, which had held since early June. A close above trendline resistance turned support at this key 300p level could see the share price attack resistance in the region of 310p – 315p the 50 & 100 daily moving average.

Should BP fail to close above 300p then we could see the stock continue its downward trend towards 270p and 222p the March low.



