Headlines
- Most major US indices nudged lower after hitting fresh record highs intraday, though the small-cap focused Russell 2000 was able to grind out a gain.
- Sector performance was mixed, with Energy stocks (XLE) shedding 1.5%, while high-yielding REITs (XLRE) and Utilities (XLU) rose roughly 0.8% on the day.
- In individual corporate news, Boeing (BA) closed roughly flat after beating on earnings and missing on revenues. Microsoft (MSFT) beat earnings & revenue estimates as did Facebook (FB).
- Asian stock indices are mixed with Korean indices pointing to a lower open while Nikkei futures edge higher.
Corporate Event Calendar (Asia)
|
Date
|
Time
|
Event Name
|
25-Apr-2019
|
01:00
|
Full Year 2019 Astellas Pharma Inc Earnings Call
|
25-Apr-2019
|
02:00
|
Full Year 2019 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd Earnings Release
|
25-Apr-2019
|
02:00
|
DBS Group Holdings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting
|
25-Apr-2019
|
05:00
|
Q1 2019 CNOOC Ltd Operational Statistics Call
|
25-Apr-2019
|
22:00
|
Comfortdelgro Corporation Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting
Macroeconomic Calendar
*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.
