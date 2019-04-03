Trade talk optimism and improved German pmi data lift Dax

Trade talk optimism and stronger eurozone data boosted global stocks on Wednesday.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 3, 2019 1:03 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Trade talk optimism and stronger eurozone data boosted global stocks on Wednesday. 

Hopes that the US and China were close to agreeing a trade deal after ironing out the majority of outstanding issues, put fresh legs on the recent rally. The Dax is particularly sensitive to trade talk developments, given that the index is mainly formed of exporters.

Meanwhile a slew of better than expected pmi data from Italy and particularly Germany, plus eurozone retail sales surprising to the upside, eased concerns over the outlook for the region. 

German service sector pmi unexpectedly increased in March to 55.4 up from 54.9 the month previous. This is some welcomed good news for Germany following disappointing manufacturing stats on Monday.

The yield on the German 10 year bond climbed above 0 for the first time in a week. The Dax surged over 1.2%, extending gains for a fifth straight session.

The Dax continues to move in an upward trend. A significant move above the key level of 12000 could indicate a breakout of the Dax’s current upward trending channel. Beyond this the next target will be 12100 before 12300. Any pullback we consider a buying opportunity. It would take a move below 11300 for a bearish stance to be revived.



Related tags: Germany 40

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Germany 40 articles

germany_01
DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
    Market trader analysing data
    DAX forecast: Ukraine optimism lifts index to extreme overbought levels
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 16, 2025 08:00 AM
      Market trader analysing data
      DAX outlook: Could Trump disrupt European markets?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 20, 2025 12:00 PM
        stocks_03
        DAX forecast: European markets edge higher but caution prevails
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 9, 2025 01:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.