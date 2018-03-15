Trade idea of the day turnaround Tesco to 244p

There is no denying that Tesco has had a rough ride over the past few years. The supermarket has dealt with accounting scandals, international expansion failure and a very public spat with Unilever to name just a few incidences.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 15, 2018 9:51 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

What: 

There is no denying that Tesco has had a rough ride over the past few years. The supermarket has dealt with accounting scandals, international expansion failure and a very public spat with Unilever to name just a few incidences. 

Yet despite all its woes, Tesco has managed to hold onto its title of Britain’s top supermarket, fighting off stiff competition from Aldi & Lidl, albeit losing 4% of market share along the way.

However, brokers haven’t been quite so convinced about Tesco’s future. Only back in December 40% of brokers had Tesco firmly on their sell list. But in recent sessions we have started to see a changing tone towards Tesco. 

For example, Barclays reinstated overweight rating to Tesco, then today JP Morgan upgraded Tesco to buy from neutral, things are certainly looking up.

So, what has changed? Just last week Tesco completed its merger with wholesaler Bookers. This means that Tesco can now focus on the opportunities that have arisen from the merger, principally the bigger market that Tesco will now have access to. 

The supermarket will have more access to restaurants whilst synergies are expected to help shave £200 million off costs, boosting the bottom line. Furthermore, JP Morgan suggest that the Booker deal will see Tesco able to generate £4.4 billion of free cash flow and reduce its net debt by £2.2 billion by 2020.

Another prominent change occurred at the end of last year when Tesco reinstated its dividend, a sign cash flow is under control and a sign of positive things to come.

There are of course still headwinds for Tesco to face. These include tougher conditions for the UK consumer, who is experiencing a difficult climate of rising prices and falling wages in real terms. 

However, food is a necessity so, Tesco is likely to be shielded compared to other retailers on the high street.

How: 

Shares in Tesco are still half of what they were worth at their 2007 high. Today they are trading 3% higher at 216p, its highest level since December 2016. 

Looking at the daily chart, Tesco is trading firmly above its 50 sma, 100 sma and 200 sma whilst technical indicators point to a strong buy. Resistance can be seen in the region of 218. A meaningful move through this price, could see Tesco extend gains towards 244. On the down side strong support is seen at 200p.

Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.