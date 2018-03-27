Trade idea of the day Ferguson to retest 5722p

Ferguson, formerly known as Wolsely is trading over 5% higher this morning reinforcing its status as a to pick in the FTSE 100. So, what caused the jump?

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 27, 2018 10:13 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

What: Ferguson, formerly known as Wolsely is trading over 5% higher this morning reinforcing its status as a to pick in the FTSE 100. So, what caused the jump?

Ferguson has climbed this morning after its half year results have come with an increase to its dividend by 10% to 57.4 cents, plus an additional proposed $1 billion special dividend, worth around $4 per share, in the wake of the selling of its Nordic assets. These payouts come in addition to the continuation of it buyback programme of $500 million announced in October last year, which has now reached around $335 million. These are some impressive returns that Ferguson is offering making it a highly attractive buy.

The good news didn’t end there either. The results themselves were better than expected, with the US performing particularly well. The UK side of the business could be considered the weak link, however this accounts for just 5% of profits now, roughly a quarter less than what it accounted for 10 years ago. The US is now responsible for around 89% of trading profits and a buoyant US residential market helped boost the group’s underlying half year profits to $698 million, a whopping 15% increase.

The outlook for the US residential market remains strong, whilst industrial markets are also showing encouraging signs of recovery, which in addition to better than expected Q2 results have lead some investment banks to up their target for the stock.

How: Shares in Ferguson have climbed over 60% over the past two years alone. Yet even with today’s 5% increase to 5432p, the stock remains some 5% from its all-time high hit in January, following the US tax cuts. The price is encountering some resistance 5430p, however a meaningful move through this level could see the price retest January’s high of 5722. On the downside support can be seen at 5300p before 5150p. Analysts’ consensus is a majority buy rating with target prices pointing to a further 15% potential in the stock to 6200p.


Related tags: UK 100

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK 100 articles

united_kingdom_03
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 22, 2025 09:19 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 20, 2023 07:07 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.