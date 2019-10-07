Trade concerns Brexit keep markets under pressure

The FTSE is weaker at the start of the week, reacting to renewed worries about the US-China trade negotiations

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 7, 2019 6:06 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The FTSE is weaker at the start of the week, reacting to renewed worries about the US-China trade negotiations which seem to have stalled again after comments from the leader of China’s trade delegation saying China is no longer willing to discuss certain issues brought up by the US.

HSBC’s decision to cut 10,000 jobs in order to reduce costs and help prop up share prices did not have quite the desired effect as early trade shaved off more than 1% of the company’s value, primarily because the bank remains exposed to several global flashpoints such as the US-China trade dispute, Brexit and Hong Kong protests.

German manufacturing trips up euro

The euro is a fraction weaker against the dollar after German data showed that the country’s manufacturing orders shrank again in August, bringing the overall annual decline to 6.7%. The numbers also increase the likelihood that the next set of German GDP data due out in November will show that the local economy has gone into recession.

However, the euro is slightly stronger against the pound courtesy of the unresolved Brexit talks. The PM is sending both encouraging and threatening signals to Brussels, indicating that he would be willing to make concessions to his Brexit plan but also saying that this is the final opportunity to secure a withdrawal agreement. Neither of those seem to be reassuring the markets. The pound slipped to 1.2311 against the dollar with trading stuck in a relatively narrow range as investors brace themselves for more volatility in the week ahead.


Please note these products may not be available to trade in all regions

Related tags: GBP Shares market UK 100 Euro

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

Market chart
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Gains Ground Ahead of the Fed Minutes Release
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 18, 2025 07:23 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Drops to Levels Not Seen Since 2023
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    January 14, 2025 05:30 PM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 11, 2025 10:00 PM
        Research
        GBPUSD, Gold Forecast: Support Levels and Non-Farm Payrolls
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        January 8, 2025 09:37 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.