Top US Stocks to Watch Before the Bell GameStop Apple and Amazon

GameStop to hire its biggest shareholder as chairman, Apple argues it has plenty of competition in the video games market, Amazon faces a crucial vote on unionisation in Alabama, Tesla scouts India for showroom sites, and CureVac hopes its vaccine can get EU approval by June.

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
April 8, 2021 9:04 AM
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst

Top US stocks to watch before the bell: GameStop, Apple and Amazon

GameStop

GameStop has said it plans to appoint billionaire Ryan Cohen, its single largest shareholder, as its chairman following its annual general meeting on June 9.

The announcement came as part of a wider management shake-up as it also prepares to welcome Larry Cheng, co-founder of investment firm Volition Capital, and Yang Xu, the senior vice president of global finance at Kraft Heinz, to its board.

GameStop also said it intends to pay all its directors in stock going forward and that all compensation will be cut by 28% from last year.

Apple

Apple has argued it has plenty of competition in the video game market to defend itself against allegations from Fortnite-maker Epic Games that it holds a monopoly.

The pair are locked in a legal battle after Epic sued Apple last year and accused the iPhone maker of anticompetitive practices by controlling what software its 1 billion-plus users have access to and using this to charge commissions to developers that they can’t get around. Apple’s latest filing on Thursday denied those allegations and claimed there are plenty of other companies vying for transactions in the video game market, including game console makers Microsoft and Nintendo, and that there are ways for users to pay developers directly for their software through the use of tools like virtual tokens.

Amazon

A ballot of Amazon workers in Alabama is being closely watched as it could lead to the company’s first US facility being unionised.

Around 5,800 workers at its facility in Bessemer in Alabama are able to vote on whether to join the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU). If the ballot passes, then it could become the first Amazon site to be unionised in the country. The RWDSU said the turnout was around 55% of the workers, or 3,200 of them, as votes start to be counted today.

Tesla

Tesla is reported to be searching for sites to open three showrooms in India as it prepares to enter the country by importing its Model 3 sedan as early as mid-2021 in hopes of attracting the country’s richer population.

Reuters said the electric carmaker is scouting for prospective sites in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru and has hired a former executive of Invest India, charged with promoting investment into the country, to help make a smooth entry after registering its business in January.

Separate reports from Reuters said Tesla has also complained that it is still waiting for final approval of its new plant in Germany after submitting its application over 16 months ago.

Facebook

The Federal Trade Commission has asked a federal court to dismiss Facebook’s application for lawsuits aimed at breaking the social media giant up to be thrown out.

The FTC and a number of US states have argued Facebook should be broken up because it bought Instagram and Whatsapp to swallow up potential rivals and enforce a monopoly. Facebook argues the ‘relentless criticism’ of the business is related to matters ‘entirely unrelated to antitrust concerns’ and has asked for the cases to be thrown out.

CureVac

CureVac said it expects to secure European approval for its coronavirus vaccine before the end of June.

The company’s chief executive Franz-Werner Haas said it was close to recruiting the people needed for its Phase 3 clinical trial and that it expects to secure approval in Europe soon after due to the need for more vaccines to meet demand. He said the data needed to be given the green light should be ready by the end of April or early May, paving the way for approval to be awarded before the end of the second quarter.

CureVac has already started producing its vaccine despite the fact it is yet to be approved, meaning it should be able to supply significant amounts in quick fashion. The EU has pre-ordered 225 million doses and has an option to buy another 180 million.

Eli Lilly

An arthritis drug developed by Eli Lilly and Incyte has failed to meet its goal in a late-stage study, casting doubt over its effectiveness.

Baricitinib, a rheumatoid arthritis drug, had already been given emergency approval in the US to be used in combination with another drug named remdesvir to help treat coronavirus patients that were struggling to breathe on their own.

Earnings calendar: Constellation Brands, ConAgra Brands and Fast Retailing

Today’s earnings calendar is light. Alcoholic drinks giant Constellation Brands is due to release fourth quarter results, ConAgra Brands will release third quarter results and Fast Retailing will publish results for the second quarter of its financial year.

How to trade top US stocks

You can trade US stocks with City Index using spread-bets or CFDs, with spreads from 0.1%.

Follow these easy steps to start trading the opportunities with US stocks.

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade 

 


Related tags: Equities Stocks

Latest market news

View more
Gold bugs could be seeking dips as sentiment remains fragile
Today 05:30 AM
Japanese yen reverts to safe haven asset, USD/JPY nears key support zone
Today 04:37 AM
Nasdaq pullback reaches crossroad, ASX 200 bulls eye sympathy bounce
Today 01:01 AM
AUD/JPY tumbles like we’re in a crisis, Nikkei hammered by stronger yen
Today 12:41 AM
AUD/USD slammed, JPY thrives amid Wall Street selloff, BOJ expectations
Yesterday 10:10 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA Hits 40K – Will We See a Bounce?
Yesterday 07:26 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Vote being posted in ballot box
Weekly equities forecast: French banks, UK housebuilders, bricks and mortar retailers
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 1, 2024 11:12 AM
    Downward trend
    Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
      united_kingdom_04
      GBP/JPY eying bullish break to fresh multi-decade highs
      By:
      David Scutt
      June 3, 2024 05:56 AM
        china_02
        Hang Seng, China A50 reversing hard after tough end to May
        By:
        David Scutt
        June 3, 2024 03:34 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.