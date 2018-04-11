Tesco shares power higher as retail giant defies gloomy high street trend

Shares in UK retail giant Tesco rallied 5.18% to trade at 221.15 Wednesday after the company reported a 28% increase in operating profits. Tesco’s full year operating profit was £1.64 billion as sales in the last three months of its financial year proved to be higher than expected. For the whole year group sales rose 2.8% to £57.5bn. Sales at the company’s stores in UK and Ireland increased 2.4% in the final quarter, slightly ahead of the expected 2.2%.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 11, 2018 9:54 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Shares in UK retail giant Tesco rallied 5.18% to trade at 221.15 Wednesday after the company reported a 28% increase in operating profits. 

Tesco’s full year operating profit was £1.64 billion as sales in the last three months of its financial year proved to be higher than expected. 

For the whole year group sales rose 2.8% to £57.5bn. Sales at the company’s stores in UK and Ireland increased 2.4% in the final quarter, slightly ahead of the expected 2.2%. Tesco’s performance, helped by chief executive Dave Lewis’ back to basics approach, is particularly impressive given that a large number of UK retailers are struggling to keep store sales high. 

According to a report by PricewaterhouseCoopers a total of 1,700 chain shops closed their doors in 2017, more than in any year since 2010. An average of 11 stores a day opened, while 16 a day closed. 

Tesco’s Lewis said that despite “difficult circumstances”, which include a tough UK market and an inquiry by the Serious Fraud Office into accounting problems dating to 2014 the company was “slightly ahead of where we thought we might be at this stage”.  

Two of the main challenges lying ahead will be integrating the grocery wholesaler Booker which Tesco acquired in March for £3.7 billion and adapting to continuing shifts in consumer trends such as switching to online sales, particularly for non-grocery items.  

Looking ahead, the company expects that a synergy benefit from the Booker acquisition will be around £60 million in the first year, growing to a cumulative of £140 million in the second year and reaching a recurring run-rate of £200m per year by the end of the third year.

Related tags: Shares market UK 100

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.