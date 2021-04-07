Tesala tests 100 DMA after record Q1 deliveries

Tesla shares have been under pressure across the past couple of months, although April is shaping up to be slightly better.

Tesla’s share price jumped 4% on Monday and has held the majority of those gains so far this week.

The share price jumped after Tesla announced a record 180,000 Q1 deliveries a 109% YoY increase.

Model 3/Y deliveries increased 140% YoY. Model S/X saw deliveries drop 83% YoY owing to the chip shortage.

Supply chain headwinds are likely to remain this year.

The stock is trading within a holding pattern. Bulls will look for a breakout over $720. Bears will look for a break through the 100 sma at $688 to head back towards $600 the lower band of the channel.

