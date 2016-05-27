Stocks could resume rally next week

*** Please note: I will be away the whole of next week and will return on Monday June 6 *** Stocks found some much-needed support […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 27, 2016 5:30 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

*** Please note: I will be away the whole of next week and will return on Monday June 6 ***

Stocks found some much-needed support this week on the back of a rising oil price to $50 a barrel and as concerns about the negative impact of a potential June Federal Reserve rate increase diminished. Traders realised that a small rate rise, if seen, would not materially impact the world’s largest economy where monetary policy remains exceptionally accommodative. Other major central banks such as the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan are providing the monetary stimulus the Fed once used to, anyway. These central banks, unlike the Fed, remain pretty much dovish. In fact, the BOJ is widely expected to expand its QE programme at some stage this summer. The ECB, having announced an extension back in March, is unlikely to make further changes in QE when it meets next week. After all, the ECB will start purchasing corporate bonds next month. So expect to see some “wait and see” inaction from the ECB in the coming months. The ECB’s policy is aimed at driving yield-seeking investors out of fixed income and into higher-yielding assets, like equities. For this reason, we continue to remain bullish on stocks.

However in the short-term, we could see lots of volatility in the markets, given, for example, the risks that Britain may vote to leave the EU on June 23. In the more near-term outlook, next week’s busy schedule of economic data means volatility could spike. Monday, though, should be quiet one because there are bank holidays in the UK and US. But there will be plenty of US macro data to look forward to throughout next week, culminating in the release of the all-important nonfarm payrolls report on Friday. If next week’s data suggests the world’s largest economy is on the right track then the probability of a rate rise in June could increase further. The most obvious implication of this would be on the dollar and thus buck-denominated commodity prices such as gold and silver. Precious metals miners could therefore underperform if gold or silver prices fall as a result of stronger US data. The opposite is also true.

As well as key US data, China will add to the mix by reporting the latest manufacturing and services PMI readings on Wednesday. Recently, growth concerns about the world’s second largest economy resurfaced following the release of some disappointing data. If the trend of weaker data continues or deteriorates then Chinese equities could lead a global market sell-off. Commodity stocks would therefore be in focus in mid-week. And not just because of Chinese data, for the OPEC is also meeting on Thursday, as we discussed in our oil report earlier HERE. Depending on the outcome of the cartel’s meeting, oil prices, and therefore energy stocks, could move sharply.

From a technical point of view, the major global indices appear bullish across the board. Germany’s DAX could be an interesting index to watch given the growing divergence of monetary policy between the Fed and the ECB. The DAX has actually bounced very strongly from the key 9740-9795 support area we highlighted in our report last week, which can be found HERE. As a reminder, we pointed to the lack of any significant follow-through in the selling pressure after the breakout form the bullish channel. To us, this showed the sellers were struggling to maintain control. Sensing this bearish weakness, the bulls stepped in and pushed the index decisively higher. Consequently, several resistance levels broke down, including the prior highs at around 10100, a level which could now turn into support upon re-test. The DAX has also broken above the 200-day moving average at 10115 and the second of the three bearish trend lines. The next potential area of resistance to watch is between 10385 and 10475 (shaded in red). This is where the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement meets the prior high. If the DAX moves above here, we would have another “higher high” in place which would further cement the bullish trend. As things stand, a break below 10100 support would be deemed a bearish development in the short-term, while a move below 9750 would completely invalidate the above bullish scenario.

16.05.27 DAX

Related tags: China Dax ECB SPX 500 Stocks trading

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest China articles

china_05
US-China Trade War 2018: background, economic impact, market reactions
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 20, 2025 05:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    China Tariffs Persist, Oil's Retracement Deepens
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 4, 2025 08:40 AM
      crypto_03
      Oil Wipes Out 2025 Gains, Bitcoin Holds Above $100,000
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      January 28, 2025 10:00 AM
        japan_08
        USD/JPY rattled amid tech rout as China’s DeepSeek launches open AI
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 27, 2025 11:16 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.