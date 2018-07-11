Stocks and commodities plunge deep into red as tariff spat intensifies

And things were going so well. After four days of straight increases in US stock markets, mainly prompted by the looming earnings season which is expected to show a very respectable growth of about 20% this quarter for the S&P 500, stock markets in Asia, Europe, the US and most of the major commodities were plunged into red this morning, courtesy of the latest US trade tariff decision.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 11, 2018 5:15 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

And things were going so well. After four days of straight increases in US stock markets, mainly prompted by the looming earnings season which is expected to show a very respectable growth of about 20% this quarter for the S&P 500, stock markets in Asia, Europe, the US and most of the major commodities were plunged into red this morning, courtesy of the latest US trade tariff decision.

Attempt to negotiate trade solution yields no agreement

Fresh from starting to impose tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese goods since this Friday, and China responding in kind, the two countries attempted to negotiate a solution but failed. The attempt instead resulted in Washington proposing fresh tariffs on another $200 billion of Chinese imports and China saying it had no choice but to “fight fire with fire”.

The stock markets’ reaction was immediate: the FTSE and the DAX opened lower and then continued decline 1.19% and 1.25%, respectively. DJIA, Nasdaq and S&P futures also dropped, as did Chinese stock indexes.

In commodities the board was also almost uniformly red with declines in Brent Crude, gas, precious metals and wheat prices. Worse hit was copper, trading down 3.2% on the day. 

With China being the single biggest global buyer of base metals, frequently accounting for about half of global trade in the likes of copper, aluminium, nickel and zinc, investors were spooked by the intensifying trade tit-for-tat. 

Not only will this be negative for China’s demand for metals but will also affect FTSE heavyweights such as Rio Tinto, Glencore and BHP Billiton and a whole host of medium sized and smaller metals producers.

Hopes pinned on US earnings

Some counterbalance may be provided by US earnings which are expected to show strong growth across industries with the S&P 500 earnings delivering a 20% year-on-year increase, slightly less than the 24.8% in the previous quarter, and the second highest in eight years. The first to report are the four largest US banks this Friday.

Related tags: Shares market USD Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.