SP500 remains vulnerable to another leg lower

Although this weeks FOMC meeting, provided dovish reinforcement to the Feds new policy framework announced at the Jackson Hole Symposium, it failed to put an end to the more cautious tone evident in the U.S. stock market in September.

September 18, 2020 12:25 AM

Overshadowing the Feds renewed commitment to ultra-dovish policy, investors remain cautious due to some of the factors listed below.

  • Fading hopes that a 4th stimulus package will be agreed before the November 4th U.S. election
  • Brexit negotiations in Europe
  • A second wave of the virus in Europe
  • Uncertainty around the outcome of the U.S. election
  • The Federal Reserve is not due to meet again until after the U.S election.

There is also a concern that the significant improvement in economic data that until now has helped power U.S stocks higher, has stalled and begun to decelerate.

Looking at the chart of the 4 week average of US jobless claims below, it can be observed that after a sharp spike higher in April following the lockdowns, the pace of improvement has noticeably decelerated in August and September.  

S&P500 remains vulnerable to another leg lower

Seasonally, September is a month that usually provides its fair share of speed bumps, particularly after the expiry of U.S. equity indices which occurs tonight.

Research by US investment bank, Morgan Stanley shows that since 1998, E-mini S&P 500 futures have underperformed over the 5 days following the quarterly expiry. After the September expiry, the effect is more pronounced and exhibits a median 5-day return of -1.22%.

All in all, September will likely be the S&P500’s first negative month since it began its 65% rally in late March. The current downdraught is viewed as being part of a corrective pullback, rather than a reversal lower.

A break of short term support 3290/80 will allow the correction to deepen initially towards 3230/00 and then towards the wave equality target at 3128 and the 200-day ma 3100 area.

From the 3128/3100 support area, we will look for signs of stabilisation and for the uptrend to resume.

S&P500 remains vulnerable to another leg lower

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 18th of September 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Equities Stocks

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD Forecast: The Price Breaks the Two-Year Support Zone
Yesterday 04:14 PM
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Defends Yearly Low to Keep RSI Above 30
Yesterday 02:45 PM
Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
December 19, 2024 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fed Breakout Testing Key Resistance
December 19, 2024 05:22 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Stocks rebound after FOMC-linked drop, but caution prevails
December 19, 2024 02:23 PM
GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
December 19, 2024 01:56 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Equities Weekly Forecast: Broadcom, MARA & GameStop
By:
Fiona Cincotta
December 9, 2024 06:29 AM
    downtrend chart
    Equities weekly forecast: JP Morgan, Wells Fargo & PepsiCo
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    October 5, 2024 02:00 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      Weekly equities forecast: Nike, Carnival & Tesco
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      September 29, 2024 11:07 PM
        stocks_02
        Weekly Equities Forecast: Costco, Micron Technologies & AutoZone
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        September 21, 2024 02:00 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.