Snowflake SNOW IPO The Top Five Things Traders Need to Know

Not only will the stock be the biggest public offering for a US software firm in history, but the company also managed to convince Warren Buffett’s value-focused, IPO-averse Berkshire Hathaway to invest more than $500M into a fast-growing, richly-valued technology company.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
September 16, 2020 10:00 AM
Circuit board
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

They say no two snowflakes are alike, and today's IPO of Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is certainly unique.

Not only will the stock be the biggest public offering for a US software firm in history, but the company also managed to convince Warren Buffett’s value-focused, IPO-averse Berkshire Hathaway to invest more than $500M into a fast-growing, richly-valued technology company. For reference, the last IPO that Berkshire Hathaway invested in was Ford Motor Company in 1956!

Source: Snowflake Inc.

So what do traders need to know about SNOW’s IPO?

  1. Following in the footsteps of Salesforce.com (who is investing hundreds of millions into the IPO as well), Snowflake offers a cloud-based database service that can be scaled up or down as needed. For many businesses, SNOW’s variable pricing model is more compelling than the fixed packages offered by some bigger competitors.
  2. From an investor’s perspective, the company represents a “pure play” on the cloud computing space. In other words, traders can get exposure to one of the fastest-growing industries on the planet without buying an ad-dependent search engine business (GOOG) or a massive online retailer (AMZN).
  3. The company initially proposed a price range of $75-85 per share, before dramatically upping that range to $100-$110. With the initial offering price now set at $120, the company already sports a $33B market capitalization just eight years since its founding. A mere seven months ago, private equity investors valued the company at $12.4B.
  4. SNOW grew its revenues 175% in 2019 (from $96.7M to $264.7M) and already nearly matched the 2019 total in sales in the first six months of this year ($242M). That said, the company is currently unprofitable: after losing $178M in 2018, the company saw a losses grow to nearly $350M last year. As we’ve seen recently, many IPO investors are willing to look past present-day losses as long as revenues continue to grow exponentially (see ZM, CRWD, SHOP, UBER, and LYFT for recent examples of successful IPOs from unprofitable firms).
  5. While not a big concern for short-term focused traders, early venture capital investors essentially control the company’s decisions for the foreseeable future. The shares SNOW is offering to the public only confer 10% of the voting power of the Class B shares issues to VC funds. Though it is disappointing from a governance perspective to see “insiders” hoard Snowflake’s decision-making authority with 98.5% of total voting power, these funds will undoubtedly be highly engaged and eager to see an early return on their investments. That said, there may be elevated risk of conflicts of interest between early investors and the public in the long run.

Make no mistake: trading the shares of any company on its IPO day can be a risky venture, but with an in-demand offering in one of the fastest-growing sectors on the planet, it makes sense why some investors will be plowing (pun intended) into SNOW today!


Related tags: Tech Stocks Stocks Equities

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Spikes to Fresh Monthly High as Trump Prepares Canada Tariff
Today 04:05 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises modestly as the market asses Trump's trade outlook
Today 02:25 PM
Japanese yen forecast: USD/JPY and CAD/JPY in focus ahead of BoJ
Today 01:00 PM
EURUSD, Gold Forecast: EURUSD Holds Above Parity, Gold Tests $2730 Resistance
Today 10:09 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:39 AM
USD/JPY: Yield Compression Meets Tariff Turmoil Near Key Support Zone
Today 02:45 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Tech Stocks articles

Circuit board
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Will NVDA’s Earnings Prick the AI Bubble?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
November 18, 2024 08:05 PM
    stocks_09
    Nasdaq 100 outlook: Big Tech Q3 earnings preview
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 19, 2023 09:47 AM
      Circuit board
      Robotics stocks: a guide to trading robotics companies
      By:
      Patrick Foot
      October 18, 2023 12:06 PM
        apple_03
        Apple’s biggest acquisitions: what does Apple own?
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        October 11, 2023 02:41 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.