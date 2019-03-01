Sino US progress boosts markets

The almost year-long tug of war between the US and China may be finally reaching some form of resolution. After the most recent set of negotiations, the negotiators from both sides have kept the details of the outcome close to their collective chests, but they are now reportedly preparing a final document which could be ready to be signed by the presidents of the two countries when they next meet in mid- March.

March 1, 2019 8:15 AM
The almost year-long tug of war between the US and China may be finally reaching some form of resolution. After the most recent set of negotiations, the negotiators from both sides have kept the details of the outcome close to their collective chests, but they are now reportedly preparing a final document which could be ready to be signed by the presidents of the two countries when they next meet in mid- March. 

The stock markets’ first reaction was a rally which is likely to be replicated over the coming days, particularly when the two sides then decide to remove the tariffs that are already in place now. The FTSE is trading up 0.63% this morning and the DAX, which has always suffered more from the Sino-US tensions because of the heavy exposure of its car industry to Asia trade, is 1.1% higher.

MSCI multiplies China’s share in global index

In a boost to Chinese stock markets major global index provider MSCI decided to quadruple the weighting of domestic Chinese shares in its emerging market index. The move is a nod to the process of opening of China’s home markets to foreign investors. Until now investing in an Asia or emerging market index would have mostly involved buying Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong or on foreign exchanges, but the redefined MSCI index will be tied to China’s domestic shares, thus directing international capital into mainland China’s stock market.

Forex the day after Corbyn’s Brexit U-turn

Having been buffeted by Brexit news flow all of this week the currency market seems a bit more sedate Friday. The pound is a notch weaker against the euro and against the dollar this morning but is trading comfortably above the $1.320 level indicating that the market is discounting a no-deal Brexit as a likely outcome. The finer points of the current Brexit proposal are still being negotiated in Brussels but now that Theresa May has agreed that MPs will be allowed to vote on delaying Brexit and Jeremy Corbyn has said he would back a second referendum, there is little to do other than wait and see how it all plays out.
Related tags: Corbyn Trump UK 100 Brexit GBP

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Corbyn articles

Conservatives Crush Labour In A Landslide Victory
By:
Global author
December 13, 2019 01:42 AM
    Hurry Up and Wait
    By:
    December 12, 2019 02:35 PM
      Sterling recovers; election tougher and tougher to call
      By:
      Global author
      December 11, 2019 12:09 PM
        GBP/AUD could Reach 2.00
        By:
        December 9, 2019 11:15 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.