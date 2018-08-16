Sentiment improves as China prepares to go to Washington

After gapping higher on the open, the FTSE climbed higher across the session and closed in positive territory for the first time in a week.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 16, 2018 12:35 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
After gapping higher on the open, the FTSE climbed higher across the session and closed in positive territory for the first time in a week. With Qatar offering financial support to Turkey, China sending a delegation to Washington to work out a trade deal and UK retail sales bounding higher, sentiment improved boosting investors’ appetite for risk.

After heavy falls for the miners in the previous session, today the miners were the top sectorial gainer as metal process rebounded. News that China is sending a trade delegation to Washington for the first attempts at trade talks since the US levied tariffs on $50 billion of Chinese imports has boosted optimism that a deal between the two powers is still a possibility, even if a distant opportunity. Notably senior Chinese officials won’t be in attendance, showing a level of caution from China over the ability of the two sides to reach a deal. However, for the markets it’s a step in the right direction.

Football Sunshine & Discounts Help UK Retail Sales Jump
UK retail sales surprised to the upside, as England’s extended run in the World Cup, particularly warm weather and summer sales unexpectedly lifted sales. Retail sales increased 3.7% year on year in July, well above the 2.7% forecast, meanwhile on a monthly basis, sales increased 0.9%, significantly higher than the 0% increase forecast. The pound rallied on some much-needed good news, jumping to a high of $1.2750.

Whilst the retail sales data is good news for retailers, such as Marks & Spencer which is trading close to the top of the FTSE leader board today, there was also a darker side to the numbers for the high street. With non-store sales jumping by a substantial 4.9%, primarily thanks to Amazon Prime Day in mid-July, the dominance of the e-tailer is stark. With UK earnings growth still sluggish, prices elevated and confidence levels low, the outlook for the high street remains challenging. Retail sales are notoriously volatile, and it is more likely that this outstanding month’s data is a one off rather than a new norm.

UK Sales Help Offset Weaker Performance in France At Kingfisher
A winner from the sunnier weather was Kingfisher, the owner of B&Q and ScrewFix, which saw a 6% increase in sales in its UK division in the three months to July. The hot weather saw demand for items such as fans, hosepipes and paddling pools soar helping sales in B&Q jump 3.6% and Screwfix increase 5.5%. These figures will inject a dose of confidence into the markets as Travis Perkins considers selling off its Wickes chain. The question now will be whether Kingfisher has done enough over the summer to see it through what is expected to be a long difficult winter ahead, to avoid a fate similar to rival Homebase which plans to close 42 stores. If the French side of the business doesn’t see some improvements soon then the next 12 months could be tough for the firm.

Kingfishers’ share price was in fact down following the results, which was down to a poor performance in France, where sales declined 3.8% due to lower footfall.


Related tags: GBP

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

Market chart
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Gains Ground Ahead of the Fed Minutes Release
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 18, 2025 07:23 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Drops to Levels Not Seen Since 2023
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    January 14, 2025 05:30 PM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 11, 2025 10:00 PM
        Research
        GBPUSD, Gold Forecast: Support Levels and Non-Farm Payrolls
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        January 8, 2025 09:37 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.