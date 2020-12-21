Royal Dutch Shell shares under pressure
Royal Dutch Shell, the oil company, fell after warning that it will record fourth-quarter after-tax charges of $3.5 billion to $4.5 billion due to write-downs and restructuring measures.
From a chartist point of view, the stock price validated a rising wedge pattern calling for a correction move. The theoretical target is set at 14E. In case of a break below 14E, eye 12.6E. The daily RSI fell below 50% and is capped by a declining trend line. Prices need to push above 16E to reinstate a bullish bias with 18.7E as target.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Latest market news
Today 02:00 PM
Today 08:00 AM
Today 02:00 AM
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Equities articles
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
December 23, 2024 02:45 PM