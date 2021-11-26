Rise of new Covid variant sparks risk-off trade in Asia

Matt Simpson financial analyst
November 26, 2021 2:38 AM
Feature image of stock market figures and indices
With little in the way of news flow and the US on a public holiday over Thanksgiving, odds favoured a quiet session. Yet with reports that researchers in South Africa detected a new variant, which may be less effective against vaccinations has soured sentiment. The UK was quick to respond by introducing travel restrictions with South Africa and neighbouring countries, with UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid telling broadcasters that “there’s a significant number of mutations, perhaps double the number of mutations that we have seen in the Delta variant”. But what really shook confidence today was the discovery of two new-variant cases in Hong Kong.

The Japanese yen is the strongest currency of the session as traders flocked to the currency as a safety play. AUD/JPY and NZD/JPY (barometers of risk for currency traders) are the weakest pairs of the session and their daily ranges have already met their ATR’s (average true ranges).

AUD/JPY leads the yen pairs lower

AUD/JPY is certainly a market to watch to see if there is any follow-through. Earlier today, the assumption was that 82.0 would hold as support and see the cross break higher, in line with risk-appetite in the US. Yet prices are now probing the key support zone, with a break below 82.0 likely to trigger some large stops and exacerbate a downside move. Also note that prices have now accelerate away from the 200-day SMA and trades within a bearish channel. For now, the bias remains bearish below today’s high and for a break below 82.0. And how traders across Europe react at the open should provide an early insight into how the final day of the week will play out.

Nikkei 225 falls below 29k

The Nikkei 225 has also accelerated lower. The daily was the open price, which was at the 18,336/81 resistance zone and prices promptly fell below the 50, 200-day SMA’s and now 29k. As the market has clearly topped out and broken a trendline on the daily chart we suspect the market could now be headed for the lows around 28,4733.

 

 

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.