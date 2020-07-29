Rio Tinto better than expected results helps pushing prices higher

July 29, 2020 5:08 AM
Rio Tinto, a mining company, reported 1H results: "3.3 billion dollars net earnings, 20% lower than 2019 first half, mainly reflected a 0.2 billion dollars higher impairment charge, 0.3 billion dollars increase in exchange rate losses and 0.1 billion dollars net additional closure costs for non-operating and fully impaired assets. (...) 9.6 billion dollars underlying EBITDA was 6% lower than 2019 first half. (...) 19.4 billion dollars consolidated sales revenue (...) was 7% lower than 2019 first half, mainly due to lower prices and volumes for copper and lower aluminium prices. (...) 2.5 billion dollars interim ordinary dividend declared today, with interim pay-out ratio at 53% of first half underlying earnings, equivalent to 155 US cents per share, 3% higher than 2019 first half." Even if figures were below 2019 results, they were above market expectations.

From a chartist point of view, prices have broken above 2019 high area at 4600, now acting as a key support. In addition, prices are supported by a rising trend line drawn from 2020 low and by their ascending 20 and 50-day moving averages. As a consequence, traders may consider long positions above 4600 to target the 5500 Fibonacci projection and even the 5600 historical high area. Alternatively, below 4600 look for a consolidation towards the 4400 support base.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.