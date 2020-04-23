Q1 Facebook Earnings Its All About the Ads

All focus will be on the ad revenue for Facebook Q1.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 23, 2020 10:39 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
When:

April 29th After market close


Q1 Expectations:
  • Revenue $17.82 billion
  • EPS $1.18

Its All About the Ads
Facebook is both benefiting and being battered by coronavirus. On the one hand Facebook is expected to report a surge in engagement levels on many of its services. Usually an increase in active users goes hand in hand with a rise in advertising revenue.

However, its ad revenue is expected to take a big hit. This is important because ad revenue accounts for nearly all of Facebook’s total revenue. In lock down many firms are cutting costs and ad spending is being slashed. Year over year ad revenue figures will help gauge the degree that ad spend is taking a hit. 
In Q4 Facebook revenue increased 25% yoy. Even before the coronavirus outbreak Facebook had said that they expected a deceleration in Q1 yoy revenue growth to around 20% -24%. This is now out of date and analysts’ expectations are for revenue growth of 16.9%.

Does Snap’s performance bode well for Facebook?
However, it is worth considering that Snap, which reported earlier this week and whose dominant revenue stream is also advertising reported better results than expected. A 44% jump in revenue was well received by the market and sent the stocks soaring 27% and Facebook piggy backed the rally 6% higher. That said, on the earnings call Snap confirmed that “many advertising budgets declined due to covid-19”, which suggests that the jump in revenue was a owing to a strong start to the year. Which doesn’t necessarily bode well for Facebook.

Q2 
Given that lock down only kicked off in the last few weeks of March, the biggest hit to ad spend is likely to come in Q2. Meaning forward guidance will be key. Analysts have predicted that Facebook’s revenue could rise just 5.8% next year as company’s struggle to recover from the Covid-19 crisis. Will Facebook be more optimistic? Or will they decline to comment given the lack of visibility? 

Chart thoughts
After touching 52 week low on March 18th $137.1, stock has gained 30% in less than a month. The trend is clearly bullish with the path of least resistance pointing higher.
Immediate resistance can be seen at 184.60 (yesterday’s high) followed by 196.00 (high on 3rd March)
Immediate support can be seen at 180.50 (trend line) prior to 168.38 (low 21st April).


 

Related tags: Equities Tech Stocks

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.