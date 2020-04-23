Given that lock down only kicked off in the last few weeks of March, the biggest hit to ad spend is likely to come in Q2. Meaning forward guidance will be key. Analysts have predicted that Facebook’s revenue could rise just 5.8% next year as company’s struggle to recover from the Covid-19 crisis. Will Facebook be more optimistic? Or will they decline to comment given the lack of visibility?

Chart thoughts

After touching 52 week low on March 18th $137.1, stock has gained 30% in less than a month. The trend is clearly bullish with the path of least resistance pointing higher.

Immediate resistance can be seen at 184.60 (yesterday’s high) followed by 196.00 (high on 3rd March)

Immediate support can be seen at 180.50 (trend line) prior to 168.38 (low 21st April).



