Preview of AU jobs data and what it means for AUD/NZD

Preview of AU jobs data and what it means for AUDNZD

One of the guiding principles of Foreign Exchange trading is to buy the currencies of countries that are showing positive growth prospects and to short the currencies of countries where growth is slowing/falling.

March 16, 2021 11:30 PM
Australian flag

Learn more about trading FX

In yesterday’s note, we previewed the release of tomorrows New Zealand Q4 GDP data that is expected to show that the New Zealand economy has stalled due to the impact of international border closures on tourism.   

The Australian economy is less reliant on tourism and following the Australian Government’s announcement earlier this week of a $1.2 billion package to support the tourism industry, is expected to remain less so.

Earlier this month, Australian Q4 GDP exceeded expectations, prompting economists to raise 2021 Australian GDP forecasts to ~4.5%, accentuating the widening growth prospects between the two Antipodean economies.

The release tomorrow at 11.30 am AEDT of Australian Labour Force data is expected to further reinforce the positive growth prospects of the Australian economy, via the addition of 30k new jobs and as the unemployment rate edges lower to 6.3%, from 6.4%.  

Providing tomorrow mornings FOMC doesn’t deliver any untoward surprises and that New Zealand GDP and Australian employment data drops as outlined above, there may be an opportunity for traders in the AUD/NZD cross rate.

Technically a break and close above triangle resistance and the recent double high at 1.0825/30 would provide an initial indication that the correction from the August 2020, 1.1043 high is complete and that the uptrend had resumed.

To take advantage of this and only after the release of both NZ GDP and Australian employment data, I will look to enter AUD/NZD longs at 1.0836 using a stop entry, leaving room to add to the position if the daily close is above 1.0825.

The stop loss would be placed initially at 1.0735 and the target is a retest and break of the 1.1043 high.

Preview of AU jobs data and what it means for AUD/NZD

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 16th of March 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation
Related tags: AUD Forex NZD

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Forecast: Battle Lines Drawn as Trump Tariffs Hit
Today 08:00 AM
EUR/USD Pulls Back Ahead of December High
Today 03:00 AM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bull Pennant Breakout to Fresh ATH
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Pandemonium on Trump Tariffs
January 31, 2025 07:52 PM
USD/CAD and USD/MXN Forecast: Trump Tariffs to Start this Weekend?
January 31, 2025 07:25 PM
GBP/USD Holds Below 50-Day SMA Ahead of BoE Rate Decision
January 31, 2025 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD articles

aus_03
AUD/USD forecast: RBA rate hike revival risk is real and growing
By:
David Scutt
May 6, 2024 06:05 AM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    AUD/USD suffers bearish blow from softer China PMIs, ugly Australian retail sales miss
    By:
    David Scutt
    April 30, 2024 02:37 AM
      aus_03
      Australian dollar setups following hot inflation print: AUD/JPY, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD
      By:
      David Scutt
      April 24, 2024 06:51 AM
        aus_02
        AUD/USD surges on uncomfortably high inflation update as RBA rate cut bets evaporate
        By:
        David Scutt
        April 24, 2024 02:03 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.