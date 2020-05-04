Postal Savings Bank of China 1658HK Gapping Down

Today (May 4) the Stock formed a Bearish Gap before shedding 8.4% to close at HK$4.26...

Financial Analyst
May 4, 2020 5:57 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Postal Savings Bank of China (1658.HK): Gapping Down

Postal Savings Bank of China (1658.HK) reported on April 28 that first-quarter net income grew 8.5% on year to 20.09 billion yuan.

Return on weighted average equity slipped to 15.77% from 17.00% 

Non-performing Loan Ration remained stable at 0.86%.

Meanwhile, it seems investors have not yet been cheered up by the results.

PSBC marked a recent closing high at HK$5.39 on December 20 and an intraday high at HK$5.44 on January 3.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Since then it has posted a Bearish Pattern of Lower Highs and Lower Lows.

Today (May 4) the Stock formed a Bearish Gap before shedding 8.4% to close at HK$4.26. At the same time, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped 4.2%.

In fact, the Stock has shot below the Lower Bollinger Band calling for acceleration to the downside.

With a bearish bias, the Stock would seek Downside Support at HK$4.12 (the low of 2019). Further downside could make the Stock search for support at HK$3.85.

A Bullish Reversal could only be expected if the Stock returns to the overhead Key Resistance at HK$4.62 (at least filling back today's bearish gap).




