Pfizer Trades Higher on Vaccine

The Stock is forming a Triangle Bullish Continuation Pattern...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 20, 2020 11:56 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Pfizer (PFE) Trades Higher on Vaccine

Pfizer (PFE), a U.S. pharmaceutical giant, reported positive results from a trial of the Covid-19 vaccine it jointly developing with Germany's BioNTech. The Company also confirmed that the vaccine is on track to be submitted for regulatory review in October.

Last month, both companies obtained a $2 billion deal to supply the U.S. government with an initial 100 million doses of the vaccine. 

Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), a vaccine-making competitor, announced plans to test its Covid-19 vaccine in 60,000 people, double the number tested in Pfizer's study.

In after-market hours, both Pfizer's and Johnson & Johnson's shares traded modestly higher.


On a Daily Chart, Pfizer (PFE) is forming a Triangle Bullish Continuation Pattern.




Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingView


A clear break above the upper boundary of the Triangle Pattern would call for a continued rally.


It has returned to levels above both 20-day and 50-day moving averages.

A continued uptrend should bring the stock back to $39.55 (around the recent high seen in late July).

Above that level, PFE should then aim at $40.95.(around the previous high seen in January).

Bullish investors should take the level of $37.25 (around the recent low seen in late July) as the Key Support (Stop-loss level).
Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, EUR/AUD: The Australian dollar trading poorly despite macro tailwinds
Yesterday 11:26 PM
US dollar pares earlier losses, gold bears eye $2000: Asian Open
Yesterday 09:17 PM
Crude oil outlook boosted by geopolitics and easing demand fears
Yesterday 05:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX hits fresh record highs as Netflix soars
Yesterday 01:41 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Attention turns to ECB and US data
Yesterday 12:30 PM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast :Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:22 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

japan_06
USD/JPY, Nikkei trading heavy as news flow bolsters case for BOJ rate hike
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 05:41 AM
    china_02
    Hang Seng, China A50 and CNH need sustained rally to turn bearish China narrative around
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 02:16 AM
      aus_02
      ASX 200 priced for perfection nearing tricky technical test
      By:
      David Scutt
      January 23, 2024 01:22 AM
        Market chart showing uptrend
        ASX 200, AUD/JPY bouncing back with improved risk appetite
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 22, 2024 12:44 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.