Pattern play Abiomed

Price is holding near a new 52-week high after an upside breakout from a bull flag.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 31, 2020 11:10 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Pattern play: Abiomed

Abiomed (ABMD), a developer of medical devices for cardiovascular conditions, is currently holding around a new 52-week high after breaking out to the upside of an intermediate-term bull flag in mid-December. The RSI is currently in overbought territory at 76. The simple moving averages (SMAs) just turned bullish, as the 20-day SMA just crossed to the upside of the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA is above the 200-day SMA. The overbought reading on the RSI could be hinting at a price consolidation. If price can manage to stay above 293.00, then its next targets would be 364.00 and 391.00. On the other hand, if price slips below 293.00, it would be a bearish signal that could send price back to 254.00. If price cannot manage to rebound off of 254.00 then it could be the beginning of a new downtrend.         



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Stocks Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast :DJIA rises despite hotter than forecast CPI
Today 02:42 PM
Gold, USD/JPY analysis: Dollar in focus as CPI looms
Today 11:18 AM
EUR/USD, FTSE 100 Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:55 AM
Gold forecast: Seasonals point to Jan gains, or did gold peak to soon?
Today 03:49 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200: An inverse play on what happens with US 2-year bond yields
Today 12:37 AM
USD/JPY hints at double top ahead of US inflation: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:18 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Stocks articles

stocks_03
DAX analysis: Stocks steadier after sluggish 2024 start
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
January 4, 2024 11:30 AM
    Market chart
    Everything you need to know about market cycles
    By:
    Ryan Thaxton
    December 14, 2023 04:51 PM
      Screen showing share price of 22,450
      Shein IPO: Everything you need to know about Shein
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      November 30, 2023 05:10 PM
        Energy
        Everything you need to know about the Exxon and Chevron acquisitions
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        November 28, 2023 07:05 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.