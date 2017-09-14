One to Watch Is traditional retail about to overtake Amazon

The death of traditional retail in the face of staunch competition from Amazon has been dissected and talked about for years, as the traditional bricks and mortar retailers failed to keep up with the online behemouth.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 14, 2017 11:02 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

What: the death of traditional retail in the face of staunch competition from Amazon has been dissected and talked about for years, as the traditional bricks and mortar retailers failed to keep up with the online behemouth. Amazon’s share price has risen 33% so far this year, although it is 7% lower than the record high of $1083 reached on 27th July.

For Macy’s, the US department store, things have been bleak and the share price has fallen nearly 50% so far this year. However, things could be about to change, since late July Macy’s share price has started to pick up from the lows and is actually outperforming Amazon, as you can see in the chart below.

How: We believe this could be happening for a few reasons: 1, traditional retail is about to play catch up to the online giants and start giving them a run for their money, 2, it could be a sign that demand for the big tech players is starting to wane. Our hunch is that it is a mixture of the two. We think that some traditional retail companies like Macy’s have started to up their online game, which may improve their earnings potential for the future and is thus a solid reason for the stock price to move higher. However, we doubt that tech stocks will sell off sharply even if Macy’s continues to outperform Amazon.

The other thing to point out is valuation, which is a key theme at this late stage in the stock market rally. After a 50% drop in Macy’s share price, stock is starting to look cheap. This is in direct comparison to Amazon, where the share price trades at 251 times its earnings, relative to 8.1 times for Macy’s. So, while we don’t think that Macy’s is about to pose a meaningful threat to Amazon’s preeminent position in the US retail space, its share price could outperform Amazon in the coming days and weeks as investors’ hunt for a bargain.

Chart: 

Source: City Index and Bloomberg 

Related tags: Wall Street Idea of the day

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Wall Street articles

Research
Dow Jones forecast: How will Disney earnings impact DIS stock?
By:
Joshua Warner
August 8, 2023 09:54 AM
    federal reserve stamp
    S&P500 "easy money" gone - what happens next?
    By:
    July 26, 2022 03:39 AM
      federal reserve stamp
      After a perfect storm in Q2 will the S&P500 rebound in Q3?
      By:
      June 30, 2022 08:10 AM
        Research
        S&P500 building for a bear market end of month rally?
        By:
        June 22, 2022 02:56 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.