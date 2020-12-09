Ocado to target 2400p after Q4 trading statement

The trading statement could also provide additional insight into the technology side of the business. Ocado sells its unique warehouse technology to other international supermarket groups which has helped Ocado up its earnings expectation to £60 million FY up from £40 million just a few months ago. Since then it has also agreed to buy US Kindred Systems an AI systems developer for picking and packing and Haddington Dynamics a robotic arm maker as it continues to focus on advancing its tech systems.

Chart thoughts

Ocado’s share price is currently trading around 2200p, after having eased back from 2900p a 12 month high reached at the end of September. The stock trades below its 50 & 100 sma on the daily chart. Additionally, the 50 sma has crossed below the 100 sma painting a bearish signal.

However, horizontal support at 2140p has proved to be strong across November with the price rebounding from here late last month. Should this level hold then we would look for a move above 2400 (100 sma) to negate the near-term bearish bias and signal a move higher toward 2650 (Nov high).

On the flip side a break-through 2140 could see the 200 sma being tested at 2046, which could signal the start of a more pronounced sell off.



