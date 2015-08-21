NZD USD Could this be a major bottom Test of 6770 will tell

Earlier this week, my colleague Chris Tedder noted that NZD/USD had “a new lease on life” after a nearly 15% rise in this week’s GDT […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 21, 2015 7:57 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Earlier this week, my colleague Chris Tedder noted that NZD/USD had “a new lease on life” after a nearly 15% rise in this week’s GDT auction (dairy products are New Zealand’s most important export) as well as strong wage growth data. This analysis has proved prescient, as the kiwi has since rallied all the way up to .6700, helped along by general weakness in the US dollar as hopes of a September rate hike from the Federal Reserve continue to fade.

While the long-term bearish drivers for NZD/USD have hardly changed meaningfully, the recent price action could portend a larger rally in the near term. As of writing, the unit is showing a sizeable Bullish Marubozu Candle* on the daily chart, showing strong buying pressure and hinting at a possible continuation as we head into next week. Meanwhile, the both the MACD and RSI have been trending higher since late June and are at their highest levels in at least three months. The uniform improvement in a variety of technical indicators shows that the “character” of the market has changed since the big Q2 downdraft.

If we do see NZD/USD close the week above the 50-day moving average at .6680, a continuation up to previous resistance and the shallow 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at .6770 could be next. If and when that level is reached, it will serve as a critical test of the bulls’ mettle: a conclusive break above .6770 would open the door for a more substantial rally to the 38.2% retracement at .6950, whereas a failure to breach that barrier would likely lead to more consolidation in the mid-.6000s.

* A Marubozu candle is formed when prices open very near to one extreme of the candle and close very near the other extreme. Marubozu candles represent strong momentum in a given direction.

NZDDAILY8-21-2015 1-44-33 PMSource: City Index

Related tags: dairy fibonacci MACD NZDUSD RSI Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest dairy articles

NZD/USD bulls are starting the New Year’s celebration early
By:
Global author
December 29, 2015 06:36 PM
    NZD/USD’s stomach upset by sour milk (prices) – Will employment data be the remedy?
    By:
    Global author
    November 3, 2015 06:57 PM
      AUD/NZD: Home, home on the range
      By:
      Global author
      September 23, 2015 08:14 PM
        NZD/USD traders crying over spilt milk… could .6400 be next?
        By:
        Global author
        July 15, 2015 07:46 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.