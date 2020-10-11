NVIDIA Expecting to Challenge the Record High Level

NVIDIA (NVDA), the world's largest 3D graphics card producer, rallied 180% from March low. Recently, U.K. Ministers said they will not hesitate to block the 30 billion euro takeover of British chip maker Arm from NVIDIA.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 12, 2020 12:49 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

NVIDIA (NVDA): Expecting to Challenge the Record High Level

NVIDIA (NVDA), the world's largest 3D graphics card producer, rallied 180% from March low. Recently, U.K. Ministers said they will not hesitate to block the 30 billion euro takeover of British chip maker Arm from NVIDIA.

In August, the company reported that 2Q EPS was up 10% on year to $0.99 on revenue of $3.87 billion, up 50% from last year. It is expected to release its 3Q result on November 18 with EPS of $1.678 and revenue of $4.41B.

From a technical point of view, the stock is supported by a rising trend line drawn from May. Currently, it is trading above both rising 20-day and 50-day moving averages.

The bullish readers could set the support level at $475, while resistance levels would be located at $589 (record high) and $662 (100% measured move).


Source: Gain Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities Tech Stocks

Latest market news

View more
Silver Forecast: Bulls Push Past Key Hurdle—More Upside Ahead?
Yesterday 11:22 PM
USD/CAD spikes to 5-year high as Trump's tariffs come knocking
Yesterday 10:13 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Defends Post-Fed Rally
Yesterday 07:50 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Rally Rejected at Resistance
Yesterday 06:55 PM
USD/JPY Update: The Yen Recovers After the Fed Decision
Yesterday 04:34 PM
Gold Price Rallies to Fresh Record High amid Limited Response to Fed
Yesterday 04:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

stocks_07
Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
By:
James Stanley
January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
    Feature image of stock market figures and indices
    2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
    By:
    James Stanley
    December 23, 2024 02:45 PM
      stocks_09
      2025 Forecast for US Equities (Fundamental)
      By:
      James Stanley
      December 23, 2024 01:33 PM
        Equities Weekly Forecast: Broadcom, MARA & GameStop
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        December 9, 2024 06:29 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.