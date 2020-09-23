Nike To Hit Record High After Impressive Results

Nike is soaring 13% pre-market after stellar Q1 results

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 23, 2020 9:10 AM
Close-up of market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Nike surged 3% late in the previous session and is trading up a further 13% in pre-trading today pushing the company to a fresh record high.
Investors can’t get enough of Nike after it reported impressive Q1 results.

Clothes retailers, in general, particularly those with bricks and mortar have performed badly across the coronavirus pandemic. However, sports wear is one area that has outperformed and within that sector, Nike is shining brightly.

• EPS $0.95 vs $0.47 exp.
• Revenue $10.59 billion vs $9.15 billion exp.

The results show that Nike has rebounded firmly after experiencing a big slump last quarter with gains in China and digital sales offsetting weak US numbers. Back in June Nike reported an unexpected Q4 loss and a 38% decline in revenue year over year owing to the temporary closures of its stores. 
This quarter sales in China have risen 6% as stores reopen and consumer confidence rises. Meanwhile sales in the US are down 2% owning to the lockdown restrictions which temporarily closed stores and kept customers away.

Nike has reported that its stores are almost all open. Footfall is down from a year ago, but those that enter the store come with the intention of buying. As a result, conversion rates are up.

Online sales surge
Bricks and mortar aside Nike revealed an 82% increase in online sales. Nike has used the coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to accelerate its digital business. Nike has grasped the fact that digital has become the new norm. The firm has been investing heavily in its website and mobile app, with digital sales now making up at least 30% of total quarterly sales, a target that Nike had initially aimed to achieve in 2023.
With working from home the new norm, consumers are looking for comfortable clothing which is boosting demand for athleisure and trend which had started to pick up even before lockdown. An increase in people trying at home workouts is adding to the momentum. 

Not alone
Nike is not alone in its upbeat results, with other athletic focused brands such as Lululemon and Peloton also reporting strong results in recent weeks. Whilst Nike is expected to take another step higher when Wall Street opens, European sporting brands are also enjoying a strong performance as the upbeat mood spills over. Adidas trades +6% and Puma +5%.

Chart thoughts
Nike is set to open 13% higher to a fresh record high of $131.35. The stock trades firmly above its ascending trendline, 50, 100 and 200 day sma a bullish chart. However, the jump higher on the open could push the RSI into overbought territory, so a pull back could be on the cards
Immediate support could be seen 120.65 last week’s all time high.

Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
DJIA, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: US Indices Recapture Key Levels on Dovish Fed, Solid Earnings
Today 08:00 AM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold analysis: Outlook remains positive despite post NFP drop
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Weekly equities forecast: Disney, BP & Uber earnings previews
Yesterday 02:00 AM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX jumps after a weaker NFP report & Apple results
May 3, 2024 01:03 PM
EURUSD Watch: NFP Results vs ISM PMI Services
May 3, 2024 12:52 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

stocks_04
Weekly equities forecast: Disney, BP & Uber earnings previews
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 02:00 AM
    Feature image of stock market figures and indices
    Weekly equities forecast: Amazon, Apple & HSBC earnings previews
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    April 27, 2024 06:37 AM
      stocks_06
      Nasdaq’s bullish signal may deliver upside for the Nikkei 225
      By:
      David Scutt
      April 12, 2024 02:28 AM
        stocks_04
        Equities weekly forecast: US Banks kick-off Q1 earnings season
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        April 7, 2024 08:46 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.