Nestle explores strategic options

Nestle, the food and drink processing conglomerate, said it has decided to explore strategic options, including a potential sale, for the majority of the Nestle Waters business in North America.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 12, 2020 4:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Nestle explores strategic options – Prices form a symmetrical triangle pattern

Nestle, the food and drink processing conglomerate, said it has decided to explore strategic options, including a potential sale, for the majority of the Nestle Waters business in North America, excluding its International brands. The business achieved sales of around 3.4 billion Swiss franc in 2019, according to Bloomberg.
 

From a chartist’s point of view, the stock price remains stuck in a symmetrical triangle pattern. The 20-day simple moving average started to flatten out. The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI, 14) is around its neutrality are (50%). The breakout of the pattern will provide the direction of the next move. A break below 99.8CHF would open a path to see 96CHF and 93CHF. Alternatively, a push above 108.7CHF would call for a rise towards 113.2CHF.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
Politics Drive Strong Week for Bitcoin, Ethereum - Cryptoasset Weekly Update (July 20 2024)
Today 07:00 AM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls further from its record high, Netflix gains
Yesterday 01:23 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Forex Friday - July 19, 2024
Yesterday 01:00 PM
GBPUSD Forecast: Key Levels for the Week Head
Yesterday 11:30 AM
US politics, PCE inflation, PMIs, BOC: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 06:20 AM
AUD/USD, copper dragged lower with sentiment, higher US dollar
Yesterday 01:53 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Vote being posted in ballot box
Weekly equities forecast: French banks, UK housebuilders, bricks and mortar retailers
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 1, 2024 11:12 AM
    Downward trend
    Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
      united_kingdom_04
      GBP/JPY eying bullish break to fresh multi-decade highs
      By:
      David Scutt
      June 3, 2024 05:56 AM
        china_02
        Hang Seng, China A50 reversing hard after tough end to May
        By:
        David Scutt
        June 3, 2024 03:34 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.