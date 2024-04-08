﻿

Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted as bond yields rise

US stocks are pointing to a quiet start after losses last week and as US treasury yields rise. Strong US jobs data and manufacturing reports from last week have seen the market rein in Fed rate cut expectations. The market is now pricing in just a 49% probability of rate cut in June, down from 58% a week ago. There is no major data release today. Looking ahead of CPI and the FOMC minutes will be in focus.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Monday 1:58 PM
USA flag
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures 0.18% at 38960

S&P futures 0.26% at 5216

Nasdaq futures 0.35% at 18159

In Europe

FTSE 0.5% at 7940

Dax +0.9% at 18321

Yields rise to a 4-month high

Fed rate cut expectations are pushed back

Boeing flies into another FAA investigation

Oil falls as Middle East tensions ease.

Yields rise, Fed rate cut expectations are pushed back

US stocks are set to inch higher on the open after booking losses across the previous week. However, gains could be muted as treasury yields rise on expectations that the US Federal Reserve could delay cutting interest rates this year.

Stronger-than-expected data and hawkish comments from Fed officials last week pointed to a resilient U.S. economy, allowing the Federal Reserve to be patient with cutting rates.

The market has pared back expectations for rate cuts to fewer than three this year, and the probability of a June rate cut has been downwardly revised to 49% from 58% just a week earlier.

U.S. Treasury yields rose to 4.45%, its highest level since November, keeping pressure on equities.

Today, the US economic calendar is quiet, and instead, attention will be on comments from Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari later in the day.

Looking ahead across the week, US inflation and the minutes from the March Fed meeting could provide further clues about when the Fed might start to cut rates and the scale of those cuts. Inflation is expected to tick higher to 3.4%, up from 3.2%, highlighting the sticky nature of consumer prices.

Looking ahead to the end of the week, first-quarter earnings are due to kick off, with JP Morgan, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo officially kicking off the Q1 earnings season.

Corporate news

Boeing is flying lower after an engine cover fell off during takeoff, prompting another US investigation. The FAA will investigate the incident which took place on a Southwest Airlines flight. This latest incident comes as Boeing prepares for a major shakeup in its leadership, as the company’s safety record has come under scrutiny in recent years.

Tesla is set to open higher after CEO Elon Musk said the company will unveil Robotaxi near the start of August. This opens up the potential for more demand for its services.

Coinbase rose 5.7%, benefiting from gains by Bitcoin after an uncharacteristically strong weekend for the cryptocurrency and ahead of the halving event in under two weeks.

Nasdaq 100 forecast – technical analysis.

The Nasdaq has fallen away from the all-time high of 18466 reached in March but continues to trade within range. The price found support at 17860, just below the 50 SMA, and the mid-March low of 17760, and it rebounded higher, testing the 20 SMA resistance at 18260. A rise above here needs to be retested for the ATH. Meanwhile, a break below the 17860 - 17760 zone could support a steeper selloff to 17160, the February low.

Nasdaq 100 forecast chart

FX markets – USD rises, EUR/USD falls

The U.S. dollar is rising, adding to gains on Friday and tracking treasury yields higher. Yields have risen to a four-month peak after stronger-than-expected US non-farm payrolls on Friday, adding to the view that the Fed may not cut rates in June.

EUR/USD is inching lower despite upbeat data from Germany. The eurozone's largest economy saw industrial production rise to a 13-month high in February, suggesting that the industrial stagnation ended in the first quarter. Meanwhile, the eurozone Sentix index rose to -5.9 in April, up from -10.5 in March, taking investor morale to its highest level in two years.

GBP/USD is struggling after data showed that UK wages grew at the slowest pace in almost three years. Meanwhile, the firm’s spending on temporary workers also dropped to an almost four-year nadir. Industry figures point to underlying inflationary pressures in the UK economy easing, which will be welcome news for the Bank of England as it struggles to bring inflation back to the 2% target.

Oil falls as Middle East tensions ease

Oil prices are falling lower as tensions in the Middle East appear to be easing, removing some of the risk premiums on oil.  

Israel said it withdrew more soldiers from southern Gaza on Sunday amid growing pressure from allies to improve the humanitarian situation in the region. Ceasefire talks were revived last night as both Israel and Hamas sent teams to Egypt for further discussions ahead of the Eid holiday.

Meanwhile, last week’s upbeat US data means that the Fed may not cut rates until later in the year. Whilst, on the one hand, a strong economy is an encouraging sign, it does also mean that the the Federal Reserve will likely keep interest rates high for longer in order to slow economic growth, which is a negative for the oil demand outlook.

 

Related tags: US Open Nasdaq USD Oil

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD outlook: Currency Pair of the Week - April 8, 2024
Today 11:00 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:46 AM
AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY: Bearish breakout risk grows on BOJ intervention threat
Today 06:04 AM
US dollar, EUR/USD, gold, crude oil analysis: COT report
Today 03:35 AM
Crude oil, gold pullbacks unlikely to last long with inflation expectations so elevated
Today 02:33 AM
Equities weekly forecast: US Banks kick-off Q1 earnings season
Yesterday 08:46 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US Open articles

USA flag
Nasdaq Forecast: QQQ rises despite the strong NFP report
By:
Fiona Cincotta
April 5, 2024 01:34 PM
    Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises post-Powell and as jobless claims rise
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    April 4, 2024 01:17 PM
      Wall Street sign with a building in background
      Nasdaq Forecast: QQQ stocks fall after stronger ADP payrolls & ahead of Powell's speech
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      April 3, 2024 01:18 PM
        Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA stocks fall as treasury yields rise
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        April 2, 2024 01:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.