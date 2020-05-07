Multi Bullish Pattern Found in China Evergrande

China Evergrande (3333), a major Chinese real estate group, announced that contracted sales climbed 11.6% on year.....

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 7, 2020 1:39 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Multi Bullish Signals Found in China Evergrande

China Evergrande (3333), a major Chinese real estate group, announced that contracted sales climbed 11.6% on year to 65.21 billion yuan in April. Besides, the company reported that it repurchased 3.712 million shares on March 5, involving 51.51 million Hong Kong dollars.

From a technical point of view, the stock broke above the declining trend line drawn from January top and the Pennant pattern on the daily chart. Those patterns suggest a bullish outlook on the chart.

The RSI has broken above the declining trend line drawn from January and is still heading upward, suggesting the upward momentum for the stock prices. 

Bullish readers should consider to set the support level around the previous low at $12.40. The resistance level is located at $15.50 (a gap occurred on March 16) and $17.40 (a gap occurred on March 9).


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities China

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY outlook hinges on continued US interest rate recalibration
Today 08:00 AM
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Nears February Highs, Inflation in Focus
Today 02:00 AM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ hovers around record highs in a quiet start
Yesterday 01:52 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Forex Friday – February 23, 2024
Yesterday 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:01 AM
US dollar weakness might be short lived: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 05:43 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

china_07
Hang Seng, China A50 seeking fresh bullish catalysts to power market recovery
By:
David Scutt
February 22, 2024 01:21 AM
    japan_02
    Ducks have lined up for Nikkei 225 to test its 1989 high
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 21, 2024 10:54 PM
      Australian flag
      AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 15, 2024 11:33 PM
        aus_03
        AUD/USD, ASX 200: Employment slowdown a seasonal swoon or start of something sinister?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 15, 2024 01:42 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.