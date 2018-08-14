Miners drag FTSE lower despite Turkish fears receding

Despite opening in the black as the Turkish Lira rebounded and fears of contagion receded, the FTSE steadily moved lower across the session, dragged down by the miners; not even a weakening pound was sufficient to lift the index.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 14, 2018 12:16 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Despite opening in the black as the Turkish Lira rebounded and fears of contagion receded, the FTSE steadily moved lower across the session, dragged down by the miners; not even a weakening pound was sufficient to lift the index.

UK Unemployment at 40 Year Low
The pound spiked higher in early trade as traders digested labour market data, hitting a high of $1.2830 before dropping back to trade lower on the day. The UK unemployment rate plummeted to its lowest level in 40 years at 4%. This was below the 4.2% that was forecast. Yet the falling unemployment level plus the biggest annual decline in workers from the EU since records began was unable to produce a lift in wage growth that would be expected from such statistics. 

Whilst the UK’s labour market’s ability to generate jobs was one of the factors which led the BoE to hike interest rates earlier this month, the tighter labour market is still not translating into higher earnings which runs counter to the BoE’s expectations. Average weekly earnings grew 2.4% year on year in the three months to June, lower than the 2.5% forecast and slipping from 2.5% in May.  Furthermore, this slacking in wage growth could be an indication that the economy will lose some of the momentum that it picked up in Q2. The pound spiked higher on the headline grabbing unemployment numbers, however, the wage data brought the pound back to reality and is looking to end the European session 0.1% lower versus the dollar.

Traders will now look ahead to tomorrows inflation numbers. CPI is expected to show inflation ticked higher on an annualised basis in July, to 2.5%, from 2.4% the month previous. Core inflation is expected to remain constant at 1.9%. This implies that the move higher in inflation is mainly down to oil price movements, something that the BoE tends to look past.

Antofagasta Dives on Trade Tension Warning
Leading the charge southwards, Antofagasta dived over 6.8% as the copper miner gave a warning on the impact of trade tensions when it released its results earlier this morning. Despite Antofagasta saying the outlook was strong a strong, traders focused on the warning that tariff threats are “creating considerable market uncertainty” and a 16% fall in first half earnings; not so surprising given that copper prices have tumbled 17% on the back on the US – Sino trade spat, after hitting a three-year high. Whilst increased trade tensions haven’t actually impacted on the physical demand for copper, it has made traders nervous and that is enough to send prices lower.

Royal Mail Drops on Fine
Royal Mail, another standout decliner on the FTSE after the UK communications regulator fined Royal Mail £50 million for breaking competition law. This won’t be the end of the matter, Royal Mail have already confirmed that they will appeal, however should the decision be upheld, this would be a significant sized fine, one which we expect would have a sizeable impact on earnings. Even if the decision doesn’t get upheld, the appeal process itself is a distraction for Royal Mail, dragging attention away from its attempts to launch the business forward.


Related tags: UK 100 GBP

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD forecast: Fed dot plot, US inflation set to shake things up
Today 08:00 PM
Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
Today 02:00 AM
Gold, copper, silver forecast: Metals drop on NFP, China concerns
Yesterday 01:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls after a stronger NFP report
Yesterday 01:06 PM
EUR/USD, USD/CHF probe pivotal levels, implied volatility spikes
Yesterday 06:39 AM
USD/JPY could be caught in the crossfire of FOMC, BOJ: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 02:54 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK 100 articles

Research
FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
By:
Joshua Warner
August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 20, 2023 07:07 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 Analysis: AO World pops on return to profit – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 5, 2023 07:15 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.