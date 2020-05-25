Meituan Dianping Jumped on Better Than Expected 1Q Result

Meituan Dianping (3690), a group buying website for food delivery services and retail services, announced that 1Q net loss widened to 1.58 billion yuan, beating the expectation of the net loss of 1.66 billion yuan......

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 26, 2020 12:42 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Meituan Dianping (3690.HK) Jumped on Better Than Expected 1Q Result

Meituan Dianping (3690), a group buying website for food delivery services and retail services, announced that 1Q net loss widened to 1.58 billion yuan, beating the expectation of the net loss of 1.66 billion yuan, from 1.43 billion yuan in the prior-year period and operating loss increased to 1.72 billion yuan from 1.30 billion yuan on revenue of 16.75 billion yuan, down 12.6% on year.

From a technical point of view, the stock reached a new record high on the daily chart, suggesting a strong uptrend for the prices. The prices stand above the previous high at HK$116.00 and also are supported by a rising 20-day moving average.However, the RSI is above its overbought level at 70. Bullish readers should wait for a consolidation first.

The key support level would be located at HK$116 (the high of January and the previous low on May 25), while the resistance levels would be located at HK$144 (around 161.8% retracement level of previous correction) and HK$162 (around 200% retracement level).


Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities Tech Stocks China

Latest market news

View more
Significant trading volumes on the VIX hints at cycle low: COT report
Today 04:28 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: May 26, 2024
Yesterday 08:00 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Key inflation data in focus
Yesterday 02:00 AM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
May 25, 2024 08:00 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: Three Reasons the BOJ Won’t Intervene in USD/JPY Again
May 25, 2024 02:00 PM
Gold weekly forecast: Hawkish Fed rates repricing generates asymmetric dovish risks
May 25, 2024 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

stocks_04
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Room to Run if NVDA Earnings Beat?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
May 22, 2024 03:39 PM
    Close-up of stock market board
    Equities weekly forecast: Nvidia, Zoom, Target
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    May 18, 2024 02:00 AM
      japan_05
      Nikkei 225, Hang Seng forecast: Tables are turning for Asia’s stock market giants
      By:
      David Scutt
      May 12, 2024 08:00 AM
        stocks_05
        Equities weekly forecast: Walmart, Home Depot, Alibaba earnings previews
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        May 11, 2024 02:00 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.