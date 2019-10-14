Market Brief Sleepy US Session Kicks Off a Big Week to Come

See a summary of the top market themes and trends from today's US trading session!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
October 14, 2019 5:04 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Market Brief: Sleepy US Session Kicks Off a Big Week to Come
  • FX: The Japanese yen and US dollar were the strongest major currencies, while the British pound and New Zealand dollar brought up the rear. Many US and Canadian traders were out on holiday, leading to a quiet session once European markets closed for the day.
  • Turkey’s lira dropped to a four-month closing low against the US dollar as the Trump Administration reportedly readies sanctions on key Turkish officials.
  • Commodities: Oil shed more than -2% on the day while gold ticked higher in the context of its longer-term bullish flag.
 
  • US indices closed a choppy, illiquid session marginally lower, with a report that China wants further talks before signing last week’s “Phase One” trade deal. Earnings season kicks off in earnest tomorrow with highly-anticipated reports from JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, and Goldman Sachs among others – see more here!
  • Financials (XLF) were the strongest major sector on the day while Materials (XLB) brought up the rear.
  • Stocks on the move:


Related tags: Shares market Forex

Latest market news

View more
Hang Seng’s suspect price action at odds with bullish narratives
Today 01:01 AM
S&P 500 hits record high, futures hint at break above 5,000
Yesterday 10:38 PM
Everything you need to know about the Golden Goose IPO
Yesterday 05:52 PM
Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
Yesterday 03:30 PM
GBP/USD outlook modestly bearish amid Fed pushback
Yesterday 10:33 AM
Range highs for US yields brings reversal risk for Gold, USD/JPY
Yesterday 04:12 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.