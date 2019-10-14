Earnings Guidance will be Watched Closely

Earnings guidance tells us what companies think their future financial “numbers” will look like

October 14, 2019 12:35 PM

Earnings Guidance will be Watched Closely

With Columbus Day today in the US and the US bond markets closed, many market participants have taken the day as a holiday.  In addition, Canada is closed for Thanksgiving, Therefore, barring any dramatic tweets or headlines,  this afternoon is likely to be a slow one for the US.  However, it is the beginning of earnings season this week,  and the most important number to watch for the markets will be earnings guidance.  (For a preview of earnings season see HERE.)  Earnings guidance is important for the markets because it tells us what companies, not outside analysts, think their future financial  “numbers” will look like, including sales, spending, and economic outlook.

Banks are most likely to lower guidance due to unexpected lower interest rates (unexpected in a sense that at the last Fed meeting, members were discussing when to halt the “mid-cycle adjustment”).  However,  with most of the world in a global slowdown, earnings guidance from companies such as  Boeing, Caterpillar, ExxonMobil, and Microsoft, will be heavily scrutinized.   If earnings guidance is revised lower for many companies,  it may pull stock indices lower.

The S&P 500 is trading less than 100 handles from its all-time highs.  Despite putting in three higher days in a row, the index is currently trading an inside day and a doji candle, a sign of indecision.  Technically, there is strong resistance above at the highs between 3020 and 3027.  Below, there is a rising trendline near 2900, as well as, the rising 200 Day Moving Average just below. Price has been putting in higher highs and higher lows since August 6th (hence the rising trendline).  The price pattern appears to be an ascending triangle, and theoretically, should break out to the upside. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

However, IF earnings are guided lower, this may act as a catalyst to pull markets lower.  And IF price breaks through the upward sloping trendline and the 200 Day Moving Average, the ascending triangle will be negated.   On a weekly chart, we can see some of the downside targets that may be achieved:

Source: Tradingview, City Index

There is horizontal support near 2720.  Below that, we must look at Fibonacci retracement levels from the low on December 24th to the highs on July 29th for support.  The 50% retracement of the move is 2680 and the 61.% retracement is bear 2600.  Next level of support is the lows of December 24th at 2335. 

Along with the obvious current themes of US-China trade wars and Brexit, earnings guidance must be watched as a catalyst for a move in stock indices.  Just another thing to add to the radar, as traders need to be prepared for anything!!


Related tags: Bank Stocks

Latest market news

View more
USD extends its lead on hot ISM report, RBA up next for AUD, ASX traders
Yesterday 10:19 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Finally Breaks Down – Where Next?
Yesterday 07:15 PM
Gold analysis: Metal heading back to sub-$2K?
Yesterday 02:45 PM
USD/CAD analysis: Currency Pair of the Week – February 5, 2024
Yesterday 11:30 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD extend NFP losses, focus now on ISM, Fed and BOE
Yesterday 04:39 AM
EUR/AUD winning streak faces upside test ahead of RBA decision
Yesterday 02:03 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bank Stocks articles

banks_02
Dow Jones forecast: How will JPMorgan earnings impact JPM stock?
By:
Joshua Warner
October 10, 2023 09:31 AM
    banks_05
    S&P 500 analysis: US banks Q3 earnings preview
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 6, 2023 02:28 PM
      Research
      Dow Jones analysis: Where next for Goldman Sachs stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 17, 2023 04:03 PM
        Research
        Dow Jones outlook: Where next for JPMorgan stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 11, 2023 02:28 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.