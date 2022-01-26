Levels to Watch for January 26th, 2022: SPX and NDQ

SPX 500
- Resistance:
- 4443/4450: 200-Day Moving Average and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the January 4th high to the January 24th low
- 4492: Horizontal Resistance
- 4521: 50% retracement from the high of January 4th to the low of January 24th
- Support:
- 4285: January 25th low
- 4222/4214: January 24th low and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the November 2nd, 2020 low to the January 4th high
- 4138: Horizontal support
Source: Tradingview, Stone X
NDQ 100
- Resistance:
- 14886/15508: 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the high of November 22nd, 2021 to the low of January 24th and 200 Day Moving Average
- 15165: Horizontal Resistance
- 15245: 50% Fibonacci retracement from the high of November 22nd, 2021 to the low of January 24th
- Support:
- 14033: January 25th low
- 13725: January 24th low at the 50% retracement from the low of September 21st, 2020 to the high of November 22nd, 2021
- 13960/12968: 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the low of September 21st, 2020 to the high of November 22nd, 2021 and horizontal support
Source: Tradingview, Stone X
