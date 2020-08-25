JD Strong Upward Momentum After Posting Upbeat 2Q Result

JD.com (JD) keeps to refresh the record high level after the announcement of its strong 2Q result

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 25, 2020 11:28 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

JD.com (JD): Strong Upward Momentum After Posting Upbeat 2Q Result

JD.com (JD) keeps to refresh the record high level after the announcement of its strong 2Q result

Recently, JD.com, a Chinese e-commerce giant, reported that 2Q adjusted net income increased 66.1% on year to 5.9 billion yuan and adjusted operating income rose 75.0% to 5.6 billion yuan on net revenue of 201.1 billion yuan, up 33.8%.

Goldman Sachs raised the target prices of the company to $85 from $73 and reiterates a "Conviction Buy" rating. The bank said the stock prices has more than tripled in the last 18 month and the company's strong 2Q result should help sustain this uptrend,

On a daily chart, the stock prices kept to make a new record high level within these several days, suggesting a strong upward momentum.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Currently, the prices are trading above both rising 20-day and 50-day moving averages.

The relative strength index is above its overbought level at 70, but has not displayed any reversal signal.

Bullish readers could place the support level at $65.80 (below the 20-day moving average), while the resistance levels would be located at $86.75 (161.8% expansion level) and $97.60 (200% expansion level).

Related tags: Equities Earnings China Tech Stocks

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD rebound provides opportunity for bears to reset shorts
Yesterday 11:44 PM
EUR/USD holds key support ahead of NFP, US dollar on the ropes
Yesterday 10:27 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: More volatility ahead with Apple, Amazon and Meta earnings on tap
Yesterday 04:30 PM
NFP Preview: Why the US Dollar Could Be More Volatile Than Usual
Yesterday 04:02 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises after the Fed inspired selloff
Yesterday 01:53 PM
Gold outlook dimmed following hawkish FOMC
Yesterday 10:37 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

japan_05
USD/JPY and Nikkei 225 vulnerable should yield differentials continue to compress
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 04:48 AM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    AUD/USD trading soggy as markets ramp up June RBA rate cut bets
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 31, 2024 11:35 PM
      aus_09
      AUD/USD, ASX 200 bulls unfazed by retail sales slump
      By:
      David Scutt
      January 30, 2024 01:51 AM
        japan_06
        USD/JPY, Nikkei trading heavy as news flow bolsters case for BOJ rate hike
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 24, 2024 05:41 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.