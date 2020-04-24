Is Universal Health Services Headed Up

How to maneuver in a volatile market.

Financial Analyst
April 24, 2020 12:06 PM
Financial Analyst

Is Universal Health Services Headed Up?

On Monday, after market, Universal Health Services (UHS) is expected to report first quarter EPS of $2.61 compared to $2.45 a year ago on revenue of appx. $2.9B vs. $2.8B last year. The company's current analyst consensus rating is 9 buys, 8 holds and 0 sells, according to Bloomberg.    

From a chartist's point of view, Universal Health Services's stock price is roughly $100.62 and holding above the $97.56 key support level, also on the 20 day moving average, and on a rising trend line that began in mid-March. If price can continue to hold the 20 day moving average we may see a retest of $110.14. If price can manage to get above $110.14 it could be headed up to $121.39 to reach a high in the up trend channel that price has been in for about 25 trading days. We have a tight stop at $97.56 because earnings and current market conditions make it possible for price to have a very volatile move.    



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
AUD/USD, US dollar, Swiss franc analysis: COT report – Feb 26, 2024
Today 02:52 AM
WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Rejected at Resistance but Bullish Structure Remains
Yesterday 08:00 PM
AUD/USD outlook: RBNZ, US and AU CPI to drive the Australian dollar
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Nasdaq analysis: Nvidia-fuelled tech rally pauses, but what now?
Yesterday 02:00 AM
USD/JPY outlook hinges on continued US interest rate recalibration
February 24, 2024 08:00 AM
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Nears February Highs, Inflation in Focus
February 24, 2024 02:00 AM

