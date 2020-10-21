Is the Market Open on Election Day in 2020?

Is the market open on Election Day? Your questions, answered.

Whether you’re a seasoned investor or just starting out in forex trading, it’s no secret that the 2020 election may prove to be a pivotal point in how the stock market performs. Before you decide when to buy and sell, read on to learn more about what investors are asking as we approach November. As the next president takes office, advanced knowledge is key to planning your portfolio—and managing your risk accordingly.

Is the market open on Election Day?

Yes.

The stock market remains open on Election Day during regular trading hours, as well as select federal holidays, bank holidays, and religious celebrations. All NYSE markets observe a standard holiday schedule for U.S. holidays including Labor Day, Veterans Day, and Christmas Day but remain open on Election Day pending any outstanding circumstances.

Generally speaking, the forex market is open 24 hours a day from 5:00pm ET Sunday through 5:00pm ET on Friday, including most U.S. holidays.

Spot gold and silver trading is available 23 hours a day from 6pm ET Sunday through 5pm ET Friday. Trading is closed from 5pm to 6pm ET daily. Spot gold and silver trading also follow CME holiday closures.

What time will the stock market close?

Regular trading hours for the Nasdaq Stock Market (Nasdaq) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) are 9:30 am to 4:00 pm Eastern on weekdays. Please note that the NYSE may close early due to unprecedented circumstances

What do I do if the market closes on Election Day?

Although it is unlikely, the stock market may close due to certain other unprecedented circumstances. These factors can include major weather events, terrorist attacks, or extreme technical issues with an exchange’s trading platform.

The NYSE and NASDAQ close on market holidays throughout the year. If the relevant holiday falls on a weekend, then the market is closed the day before the observed holiday. Please note that each market will close early at 1:00 pm (1:15 pm for eligible options) on Friday, November 27, 2020, the day after Thanksgiving.

What stocks should I buy before the election? What about after the election?

Experts suggest that the 2020 election will remain a pivotal point for several areas of the market. It is important to note that the best trades under a Democratic administration may differ from those under a Republican administration, so it’s critical to keep a close eye on the latest polls.

Election results are important to monitor because they can determine stock market trends in the days and months following the election. By monitoring market trends, you can decide how to best manage risk in your portfolio and gain a better understanding of when to trade and when to take a back seat.

Is now a good time to invest in the stock market in 2020?

As Coronavirus continues to dominate global economies, it is nearly impossible to predict when and how to invest in the stock market in 2020. However, we suggest paying close attention to specific companies within relevant sectors and focusing on risk management to avoid large losses amidst the current volatility. From our perspective, slow and steady is the way to go with your trading this year.

What will the election do to the stock market?

The upcoming election is poised to become one of the biggest market-moving events in history. A potential party shift in The White House paired with any changes in federal government regulations may have a profound effect on the stock market.

What is the longest bull market in history?

The longest-running stock bull market ended in March 2020 at 11 years old. In a bull market, traders are seeking to enter the market when prices are rising so that they can sell when they perceive that the market has reached its peak.

March 9, 2009, marked a post-financial crisis low. Since then, the S&P 500 has returned 339% through market close on March 6, 2020. This historic trend was officially named the longest period of uninterrupted gains in history in August 2018.

Will this bull market ever end?

When the bulls tend to reign supreme in the market, most people are looking to invest money. Confidence generally runs high and the acceptance of established uptrends to increase. The recent bull market came to an abrupt halt in March 2020 in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, but we’ve seen an impressive recovery in the ensuing months, prompting some traders to wonder if we’re kicking off a new secular bull market.

Regardless of what the 2020 Presidential election brings, you can rely on City Index as a trusted, experienced trading partner. If you have any questions about how we can help you navigate the coming market volatility and trends, please reach out today!