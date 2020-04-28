Is Kweichow Moutai Better than CocaCola

Kweichow Moutai (600519), a Chinese alcoholic beverages company, reported that 1Q net income increased 17% on year.....

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 28, 2020 2:13 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Is Kweichow Moutai Better than Coca-Cola?

Kweichow Moutai (600519), a Chinese alcoholic beverages company, reported that 1Q net income increased 17% on year to 13.1 billion yuan on revenue of 25.3 billion yuan, up 13%. The improving 1Q result suggests that the demand of the company's product remains strong even Chinese economy faced a challenge of COVID-19. Besides, Citigroup raised its target price by 29% to 1,450 yuan on better earnings visibility and strong operating cash flow.

Meanwhile, Kweichow Moutai replaced Coca-Kola as the largest beverage company in the world. The market capacity of Kweichow Moutai reached around 226 billion dollars as of April 27, beyond Coca-Cola's market capacity around 200 billion dollars.

Let's take a look at the weekly chart of Kweichow Moutai. The stock retreated from October high at 1245 yuan and then was supported by 38.2% retracement between 2019 October high and 2018 October low. After that, the prices crossed above the declining channel from 2019 October high and made a new record high. The price action indicates that the trend would be bullish. The rising 50-week moving average at 1090 yuan should act as the key support level. Above this level, the prices should consider an advance to 1414 yuan, 1537 yuan and 1695 yuan, representing the 61.8%, 78.6.% and 100% measured move which projected from 2020 March low at 960 yuan.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

After that, let's check out the weekly chart of Coca-Cola. The stock posted a reversal signal after touching the former rising trend line drawn from 2018 low. Besides, the death cross between 20-week and 50-week moving averages has been identified. Therefore, unless the previous high at $49.7 is violated, the stock remains choppy and may return to the overlap support level at $44.3 and $41.3. Alternatively, only a break above $49.7 would trigger a stronger rebound to the next overlap resistance level at $52.15.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

After comparing both charts, Kweichow Moutai would be technically better than Coca-Cola as the bullish trend is more obvious.
Related tags: Equities China

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rebounds ahead of Powell's testimony
Today 01:16 PM
Gold analysis: Fresh record in sight as focus turns to Powell, data
Today 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:10 AM
Lows may be in for Chinese stocks as bear market downtrends give way
Today 05:47 AM
AUD: Dreary domestic economy heightens risk RBA may abandon tightening bias
Today 02:01 AM
Japanese yen favoured as bitcoin triggers bout of risk off
Yesterday 10:24 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

china_07-LONC02G510KMD6R
Lows may be in for Chinese stocks as bear market downtrends give way
By:
David Scutt
Today 05:47 AM
    Close-up of stock market board
    Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about Reddit
    By:
    Ryan Thaxton
    February 27, 2024 06:03 PM
      china_07
      Hang Seng, China A50 seeking fresh bullish catalysts to power market recovery
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 22, 2024 01:21 AM
        japan_02
        Ducks have lined up for Nikkei 225 to test its 1989 high
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2024 10:54 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.