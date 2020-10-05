Intertek 100520

The Quality Assurance provider named a new CFO.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 5, 2020 4:28 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Intertek : change in management

Intertek appointed Jonathan Timmis, current CFO Health at Reckitt Benckiser, as CFO. He will replace Ross McCluskey, starting from April 1. 

From a chartist point of view, prices trade above a rising trendline drawn from mid-march and posts new all-time highs since the break above the 6180 former resistance. Technical indicators are well oriented. Therefore, readers should consider a new upleg above 5990 with 6726 and then 6900 as next targets.

Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital

Related tags: Equities Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: inflation data takes centre stage as metal consolidates
Today 04:43 PM
Crude Oil Outlook: Demand Potential vs OPEC Supply Policies
Today 02:19 PM
NASDAQ 100 Forecast QQQ steadies below the ATH ahead of inflation data
Today 02:00 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Currency Pair of the Week – May 28, 2024
Today 11:25 AM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:15 AM
USD on track to snap 4-month winning streak, EUR/USD bulls eye 1.09
Today 06:01 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

stocks_04
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Room to Run if NVDA Earnings Beat?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
May 22, 2024 03:39 PM
    Close-up of stock market board
    Equities weekly forecast: Nvidia, Zoom, Target
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    May 18, 2024 02:00 AM
      japan_05
      Nikkei 225, Hang Seng forecast: Tables are turning for Asia’s stock market giants
      By:
      David Scutt
      May 12, 2024 08:00 AM
        stocks_05
        Equities weekly forecast: Walmart, Home Depot, Alibaba earnings previews
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        May 11, 2024 02:00 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.