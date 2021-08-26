﻿

Index in Focus Hang Seng probing key support near 25K

Looking at the chart of the Hang Seng, the first thing that jumps out is the clear bearish channel that has pushed prices lower for the past 11 weeks...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
August 26, 2021 11:35 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Index in Focus: Hang Seng probing key support near 25K

While US indices continue to set new highs on a seemingly daily basis, stock markets in some other areas of the world are struggling. In the case of Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index, prices are approaching an outright bear market, with a nearly -20% drop from the February high. The region continues to struggle to get the COVID pandemic under control, and the combination of ongoing economic restrictions and regulatory uncertainty are taking a toll on the economy.

Looking at the chart of the Hang Seng, the first thing that jumps out is the clear bearish channel that has pushed prices lower for the past 11 weeks. At the moment, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the March 2020 – February 2021 rally near 25,000 continues to provide support, but the bourse has been unable to make a new “higher high” for months, leaving the overall technical bias favoring the bears.

Moving forward, a conclusive break of support in the upper-24,000s would open the door for a continuation lower in the Hang Seng, with the next major level of support coming in at the confluence of the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement and the October low near 23,200. While a break out of the established bullish channel may weaken the bearish outlook on the index, it would take a move above the 50-day EMA and previous-support-turned-resistance at 26,800 to flip the medium-term bias remotely bullish:

Source: StoneX, TradingView

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Indices Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX steady with Middle East tensions & Netflix in focus
Today 01:23 PM
US dollar analysis: EUR/USD and USD/JPY remain in sharp focus - Forex Friday
Today 12:00 PM
USD/JPY 155 in focus around US inflation, BOJ meeting: The Week Ahead
Today 06:01 AM
Crude oil spikes on reports of Israeli airstrike, gold threatens new high
Today 03:35 AM
US dollar taps 106 as US 2yr eyes break of 5%, gold rangebound: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:27 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Will the recovery hold as focus turns to tech earnings?
Yesterday 04:46 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

stocks_09
S&P 500 analysis: Will the recovery hold as focus turns to tech earnings?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 04:46 PM
    stocks_03
    DAX outlook remains unfavourable despite support from earnings
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    April 17, 2024 11:00 AM
      Nasdaq 100 Forecast: “Magnificent Seven” Q1 2024 Earnings Preview
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      April 16, 2024 08:00 PM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and DAX analysis: Technical Tuesday - April 16, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 16, 2024 04:54 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.