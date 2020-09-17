﻿

IG Group forms a symmetrical triangle pattern

IG Group, the financial derivatives trading services provider, posted strong 1Q trading update as the coronavirus crisis continued to drive up trading volumes on financial markets.

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 17, 2020 4:21 AM
"The business performed very strongly throughout the first quarter, delivering net trading revenue of £209 million, 62% higher than the same period in the prior year (Q1 FY20: £129.1 million)."

"New client acquisition remained strong as a result of continued demand and improved marketing effectiveness across multiple channels, with 34,600 new clients placing a first trade in the quarter, 129% higher than the prior year."

From a chartist’s point of view, the stock price is oscillating within a long term symmetrical triangle pattern in place since June 2016. The 50MMA started to flatten out, the stock price momentum is weak. A break above the upper boundary of the pattern at 874p would reinstate a bullish bias with 968p and 1155p as targets. Alternatively, a failure breakout of the resistance threshold would call for a new down move towards 534p.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


