Idea of the Day European Indices at a turning point

What: European stock indices had been out-performing their US counterparts for most of this year, before struggling in June, as you can see in the chart below, which shows the Eurostoxx 600 index and the S&P 500. The Eurostoxx index has mostly followed the S&P 500 higher this month, but it could be facing a turning point as we lead up to this week’s ECB meeting.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 17, 2017 10:50 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

What: European stock indices had been out-performing their US counterparts for most of this year, before struggling in June, as you can see in the chart below, which shows the Eurostoxx 600 index and the S&P 500. The Eurostoxx index has mostly followed the S&P 500 higher this month, but it could be facing a turning point as we lead up to this week’s ECB meeting.

If the ECB fuels further expectation that it is getting ready to taper Its Asset Purchase Programme (APP) later this year then we could see European yields rise, which may weigh on Eurozone stocks. A simple correlation analysis shows that European stocks and German bond yields have had a mildly positive relationship since the start of this year and they have moved together 35% of the time.  However, since June the relationship has shifted dramatically, and the correlation between German 10 –year bond yields and the Eurostoxx index is now -30%, which means that as German bond yields rise, European stock indices tend to fall one third of the time.

This shift has occurred at the same time as German bond yields have risen some 30 basis points since the end of June, which may be spooking equity investors and helping to drive investor flows into US equities and out of European ones. Rising bond yields have also triggered a jump in the euro, which is another reason that the Eurozone index may be over.

How: If Draghi and co at the ECB sound hawkish this Thursday, and if Draghi repeats his view that “reflation” is coming back to the currency bloc, then it may be worth thinking about a relative value trade between the Eurostoxx 600 and the S&P 500, as we would expect European stocks to continue to underperform their US counterparts in this scenario. Of course, if today’s CPI data, which saw core prices remain at 1.1%, causes enough concern for Draghi to reverse course on his reflation rhetoric then European stocks could have an initial surge, as it would suggest that ECB QE is sticking around for some time. This may weigh on German bond yields and boost European stocks, if the correlation holds.  

Chart 1: 

Source: City Index and Bloomberg 

Related tags: Interest rates Idea of the day ECB Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Interest rates articles

japan_05
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Slips as Traders Reconsider a BOJ Hike in December
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
November 21, 2024 04:47 PM
    The Fed, ECB, and More Explained: Central Bank FAQs for Forex Traders
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    November 20, 2024 08:12 PM
      US_flag_G_Washington
      US Dollar In Focus for the Election: Rates, Stocks Set for Volatility
      By:
      James Stanley
      November 4, 2024 04:30 PM
        Market trader analysing data
        USD/JPY, USD/CHF: How one massive interest rates futures trade moved FX markets
        By:
        David Scutt
        September 26, 2024 12:20 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.