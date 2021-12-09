Have China’s producer prices peaked?

China’s producer prices softened from a 26-year high, begging the question as to whether a key inflationary input has peaked.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
December 9, 2021 3:01 AM
Feature image of stock market figures and indices
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Of course, it’s early days but it is something central banks such as the Fed would want to see, as inflationary forces globally can correlate over longer periods. So they may like to hear that China’s PPI eased to 12.9% y/y after hitting a 26-year high in October.

 

20211209cpiCI

An interesting observation is that the spread between China’s PPI-CPI moved lower for the first month in 18, thanks to higher consumer prices alongside lower factory gate prices. The two inflation reads used to share a fairly stable correlation, although it has been much weaker since 2016. But at some point, rising producer prices are likely to be passed on to the consumer, and that is now becoming apparent with CPI trending higher. China’s consumer prices rise 2.3% y/y in November, their highest level since August 2008. Food prices rose 1.6% y/y compared with non-food at 2.5%

A slight positive here is that profit margins haven’t been squeezed quite a horrendously as the previous month, and one has to question whether the cycle has topped. If so, profit margins could increase and that could benefit equity markets going forward. Meanwhile, with inflation at the consumer end only now trending higher, consumers are yet to fully feel the squeeze. Although with Beijing’s wealth-distribution policies and housing sales reportedly down around -60% y/y, higher consumer prices may be the last thing the economy needs. And that may not be ideal for equity markets if PBOC have to fend off inflation by tightening. And we certainly would not expect them to allow consumer prices to rise to double digits before acting. But for now, 2.3% seems fairly management compared to the higher prints seen across parts of the West.

Hang Seng headed for resistance within bearish channel

20211209hsiCI

Last week we noted the potential for Asian indices to bounce from key levels of support, and the risk-on vibe for markets since has allowed them to do just that. The Hang Seng has risen to a 9-day high as part of its countertrend move. Yet it remains in an established bearish channel and resistance sits around 24,500 with the November low and 38.2% Fibonacci ratio. From here we are now seeking evidence of a corrective high to form and for prices to revert to its bearish trend, although take note that RSI (2) is not yet overbought which leaves some wriggle room to the upside first.

China A50 on track for its best week in 28

20211209a50CI

The China A50 is amidst its most bullish week in over 6-months after Beijing’s decision to lower the RRR (Reserve Requirement Ratio) and abated fears of Omicron sat well with risk sentiment. We continue to believe the market saw a significant low in August, and its pullback from the October high found support around the 61.8% Fibonacci level to form a higher low. Bullish momentum has increased back into resistance and, as RSI (2) is overbought, it leaves the potential for a retracement ahead of any breakout.

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Hong Kong 50 Indices Technical Analysis China A50 China 50 China PPI Inflation

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Hong Kong 50 articles

china_07
USD/HKD holds the clues for the Hang Seng’s next move
By:
Matt Simpson
June 5, 2024 02:16 AM
    Research
    The Chinese yuan and the Hang Seng are in freefall
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    October 26, 2022 12:38 AM
      Research
      The Chinese yuan and the Hang Seng are in freefall
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      October 26, 2022 12:38 AM
        Research
        Can the Hang Seng cobble together a sympathy bounce?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 6, 2022 12:21 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.