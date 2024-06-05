USD/HKD holds the clues for the Hang Seng’s next move

The inverted relationship between USD/HKD and the Hang Seng remains strong. And with the latter retracing -92% over the past month and risk of the US dollar falling further, perhaps the Hang Seng is due a bounce.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wednesday 3:16 AM
china_07
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

20240605hsidashboard

The Hang Seng has been the outperformer over the past three months, although all four major indices we track have pulled back from their May highs. With a month's worth of retracement behind them, perhaps there is some room for upside, at least over the near term.

 

There was a time when the Hang Seng shared a positive correlation with the CNH/HKD exchange rate, but this relationship appears to have broken down in Q4. No correlation is perfect, and these relationships come and go. It is worth noting that the Hang Seng now shares a stronger correlation with USD/HKD, although the relationship is inverse.

 

USD/HKD, Hang Seng technical analysis:

20240605usdhkd

  • The daily chart shows that the 60-day and 20-day correlation coefficient between USD/HKD and Hang Seng futures sits at -0.86, indicating a relatively strong inverse relationship.
  • USD/HKD formed a prominent swing high around its 200-day EMA and 61.8% Fibonacci ratio on Monday, and momentum is turning swiftly lower.
  • Should the US dollar continue to weaken and send USD/HKD lower, it could be beneficial for global sentiment and send the Hang Seng higher.
  • However, if incoming US data comes in hot and sends the US dollar (and therefore USD/HKD) higher, it could weigh further on the Hang Seng.
  • Swing lows around 7.805 might provide interim support and cap upside potential for the Hang Seng, unless the US dollar experiences a significant decline.

 

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in Q2 2024

 

Hang Seng technical analysis:

Hang Seng futures are turning higher at the beginning of the session, while USD/HKD is heading lower. The daily chart shows that the 9.2% pullback from the May high found support at the 50-day EMA and 50% retracement level. Daily trading volumes were diminishing as prices moved lower, suggesting bears were running low on ammo in the later stages of the retracement. A bullish engulfing day formed on Monday, marking a false break below 18k, and subsequent trading ranges have remained in the upper half of the engulfing candle.

 

The 1-hour chart shows a series of higher lows accompanied by strong buying volumes. The bias, therefore, remains bullish while prices remain above Friday's swing low. Bulls could seek dips above 18k or wait for a break above 18,500.

 

Of course, should incoming US data come in uncomfortably strong and kill hopes of Fed cuts, it will likely have a dire impact on risk appetite, sending the US dollar and yields higher to the detriment of global indices. In which case, the bias reverts to a break below 18k, and prices could head to the 17,500 region.

20240605hsi

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Indices USD HKD China Hang Seng Hong Kong 50

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY looks squeezy as buyers move in at key level
Today 12:15 AM
AUD/USD, AUD/NZD: EM, commodities, soft data drag on AUD into GDP, ISM
Yesterday 11:02 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls on weak growth worries
Yesterday 01:24 PM
Crude Oil and Silver Analysis: Commodities Approach Critical Levels
Yesterday 01:12 PM
Gold, silver outlook still positive but in need of fresh bull signals
Yesterday 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 08:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

china_07
USD/HKD holds the clues for the Hang Seng’s next move
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 02:16 AM
    japan_02
    USD/JPY looks squeezy as buyers move in at key level
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 12:15 AM
      AUD/USD, AUD/NZD: EM, commodities, soft data drag on AUD into GDP, ISM
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 11:02 PM
        Gold nuggets
        Gold, silver outlook still positive but in need of fresh bull signals
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 12:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.