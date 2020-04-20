Hang Seng Index Was Under Pressure on Bad Economic outlook

Hang Seng index fell more than 2% on the increase of jobless rate, the downgrade of credit rating and the decline of U.S. Futures............

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 21, 2020 12:54 AM
Downtrend arrow
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell more than 2% on the increase of jobless rate, the downgrade of credit rating and the decline of U.S. Futures. At the same time, China's Shanghai Composite Index was down around 1%. As the Mainland China stocks weighted more than half in Hang Seng Index, it suggests that Hang Seng Index is relatively under-performed today.

Let's take a look for the recent new. Hong Kong's jobless rate rose to 4.2% in the January-March period (4.0% expected) from 3.7% in the prior period, according to the government. Besides, Hong Kong's credit rating was downgraded to "AA-" from "AA" at Moody's, outlook "Stable". The rating agency stated: "After prolonged social unrest in 2019, Hong Kong's economy is facing a second major shock from the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic in January. (...) After prolonged social unrest in 2019, Hong Kong's economy is facing a second major shock from the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic in January."

From a technical point of view, the outlook of Hang Seng Index would be bearish on a 30-minutes chart. Firstly, the prices broke below rising trend line drawn from March low. In addition, the prices have broken the neckline and identified a bearish double top pattern. Therefore, unless today's open price at 24240 is violated, the index would consider a further decline to 38.2% retracement at 23320 and 50% retracement at 22900 in extension.



Source: GainCaptial, Tradingview
Related tags: Indices Asia Pacific China

Latest market news

View more
DAX analysis: European stocks struggle on mixed earnings, China fears
Today 11:00 AM
Crude oil drifts into pivotal level, bears circle gold: European Open
Today 04:42 AM
Hang Seng’s suspect price action at odds with bullish narratives
Today 01:01 AM
S&P 500 hits record high, futures hint at break above 5,000
Yesterday 10:38 PM
Everything you need to know about the Golden Goose IPO
Yesterday 05:52 PM
Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
Yesterday 03:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
DAX analysis: European stocks struggle on mixed earnings, China fears
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 11:00 AM
    Research
    Nasdaq 100 analysis: More volatility ahead with Apple, Amazon and Meta earnings on tap
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 1, 2024 04:30 PM
      Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
      Nasdaq 100 analysis: AI optimism takes a hit ahead of FOMC
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 31, 2024 11:30 AM
        stocks_06
        S&P 500 Forecast: SPX Has Risen 12 of the Last 13 Weeks – What’s Next?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        January 30, 2024 06:29 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.