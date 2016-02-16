Gold bounces back as oil stocks ease

Today’s big news is that large oil producer nations Russia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Venezuela have all reached a conditional agreement to freeze, rather than […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 16, 2016 12:04 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Today’s big news is that large oil producer nations Russia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Venezuela have all reached a conditional agreement to freeze, rather than cut, their crude oil production at January levels. The news has actually disappointed the market slightly because some people had hoped to see an output cut. So, oil prices have fallen back after rising sharply during the Asian session. Nevertheless, the agreement is a step in the right direction and if other major producers follow suit then this, at the very least, should help to allow demand to catch up with supply and thus prevent oil prices from suffering further big falls. For now though, the disappointment means oil prices could fall in the short-term, which is also a bearish outcome for the stock markets after the latter enjoyed a noticeable bounce over the past couple of trading sessions. Unsurprisingly therefore, gold is back. This morning, the precious metal finds itself back above $1200, trading at a good $1213 per troy ounce at the time of this writing.

Last week saw gold surge higher as demand for safe haven assets jumped due to the tumbling stock markets. Positioning data from the CFTC confirmed this on Friday, showing that bullish bets on gold had increased sharply to a three-month high in the week to 9 February. ETF inflows have also been rising noticeably recently. So, the scope for profit-taking was considerably high and that is exactly what happened on Monday. What gold does next will depend to a great degree on the direction of the stock markets. If equities fall back sharply now that they have had a decent bounce then gold may be able to rise further. In my view, there is a good chance of this happening.

Indeed, the pullback has seemingly offered traders who missed out on the initial opportunity to go long last week to do so this morning. The precious metal has bounced strongly after finding good support from the previous resistance around the $1190/$1200 area. Going forward, this area will need to hold in order for gold to maintain its bullish bias. Thus a potential break below here would be a bearish development, which could see the metal drop back all the way to its 200-day moving average at $1130 (which also corresponds with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level).

On the other hand, if gold manages to break out of its long-term bear channel around the $1250 area at the second time of asking then further sharp gains could follow this week. In this scenario, the metal may at the very least go on to test the 2015 high around the $1307/8 area. But there is a potential for a more significant recovery towards the $1380 area where the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the entire 2011-2015 downswing meets with the 127.2% extension of the downswing from the 2015 high.

16.02.16 gold

Related tags: Crude Oil Gold Oil OPEC Russia

Latest market news

View more
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Yesterday 02:00 PM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
      Oil_rig
      Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
        Market chart
        Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 11, 2025 07:32 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.