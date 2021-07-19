Global Stock Indices slide as Delta variant China and Crude Oil weight on markets USDCAD higher

With the large selloff in global stock market indices today, traders may turn cautious on risk.

July 19, 2021 3:22 PM

Global Stock Indices slide as Delta variant, China, and Crude Oil weight on markets; USD/CAD higher

The S&P 500, Russell 2000, Dow Jones Industrial Average, German Dax, UK FTSE 100, and the Hang Seng Index are all down 2%-3% on the day after a surge in coronavirus cases related to the Delta variant.  As the excitement around the “2020” Olympic Games increase, unfortunately so do the number of coronavirus cases in Tokyo.  The host city is under State of Emergency until mid-August as the Games draw nearer.  In addition, other areas in Asia are also dealing with an increase in the number of cases, such as Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia.  However, it isn’t just Asia.  European countries such as Spain and Portugal are also experiencing a rise in the number of daily cases.  Also, in the UK, it’s Freedom Day! Today all restrictions have been lifted in the UK, despite warnings from scientists and a growing number of cases.   The Olympics and Freedom Day will be watched to see if they turn into super-spreaders.  Stock markets are becoming increasingly concerned about in the spreading of variants.

How does the stock market work?

S&P 500 breaking below long-term rising wedge


Source: Tradingview.com, City Index

But it’s not just the coronavirus that is weighing on the markets.  Joe Biden has accused China of either carrying out cyber-attackers or aiding Nationals in the carrying out cyber-attacks around the world.  In particular, the US government called out a hack on Microsoft Exchange.  This further sours a tumultuous relationship between the 2 countries as more “consequences” are expected. This is also causing a drag on stock markets.

DJIA gaps lower; range of nearly 1000 points on the day; break of 33271 targets 31625


Source: Tradingview.com, City Index

Over the weekend OPEC+ agreed to an increase in the supply of oil by 400,000 barrels per day.  As opposed to previous recent agreements that were short-term in nature, this agreement is expected to run through September 2022.  OPEC+ still has a long way to go before supply returns to pre-Covid levels but this long-term agreement is a step in the right direction.  As a result, at the time of this writing, WTI Crude Oil is down over -7.5%.

German Dax down nearly -3% below rising wedge and ascending channel


Source: Tradingview.com, City Index

All these factors are weighting on global stock markets.  And with the risk-off in stocks and commodities, it also means a selloff in commodity currencies.  USD/CAD has already  broken about the April 21st highs (the BOC surprise taper meeting)  at 1.2654.  On a 240-minute timeframe, the RSI is in overbought territory and the range appears extended.  Bulls will be looking for dips towards 1.2654 to buy, with targets near horizontal resistance at 1.2880 and 1.2990.  Bears will be looking for “Turnaround Tuesday”, hoping to sell the pair and look for a move back to the 1.2600 area.

USD/CAD


Source: Tradingview.com, City Index

With the large selloff in global stock market indices today, traders may turn cautious on risk.  However, “Turnaround Tuesday” is always a possibility, as markets seem a bit stretched today.  But with stocks lower, commodities lower, and an expectation of more sanctions to come on China (which, by the way, economic data show China’s economy may have peaked),  traders will be watching USD/CAD to help determining risk-on/risk-off moves!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Indices Coronavirus China OPEC Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Downside ducks lining up as US bonds go bid
Today 02:15 AM
US dollar extends losses on dovish Powell comments: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:56 PM
Nasdaq 100, AAPL Forecast: Can NDX Extend Its Rally without Apple?
Yesterday 07:50 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI briefly rises above $80
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rebounds ahead of Powell's testimony
Yesterday 01:16 PM
Gold analysis: Fresh record in sight as focus turns to Powell, data
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Nasdaq 100, AAPL Forecast: Can NDX Extend Its Rally without Apple?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 07:50 PM
    Research
    FTSE, China A50 analysis: Technical Tuesday - March 5, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 5, 2024 12:00 PM
      Research
      NZD/USD tumbles as the RBNZ defies hawks, release doves
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 28, 2024 02:14 AM
        stocks_04
        S&P 500, DJIA Analysis: The Definitive Guide to the Stock Market’s Performance on “Leap Day”
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 27, 2024 01:52 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.